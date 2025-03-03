Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
  • IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain And Snow In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh On March 3

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain And Snow In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh On March 3

The Local Meteorological Station has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, and lightning in parts of Himachal Pradesh on March 3. Several roads, national highways, power transformers, and water supply systems have been impacted. Restoration efforts are underway, and the weather is expected to improve between March 5 and 8.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain And Snow In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh On March 3

IMD HEAVY RAINS


The Local Meteorological Station has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, and lightning in parts of Himachal Pradesh on March 3. Several roads, national highways, power transformers, and water supply systems have been impacted. Restoration efforts are underway, and the weather is expected to improve between March 5 and 8.

The orange warning is specifically for Chamba, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti, due to the cumulative effects of the heavy snowfall and rain that occurred on February 26, 27, and 28. Despite the warning, the weather remained dry in the state, and temperatures rose significantly on Sunday.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi reported that restoration work continued through Sunday. As of now, 365 roads and three national highways remain closed, and 1,377 power transformers and 269 water supply schemes have been affected. Avalanches were reported in some areas, but fortunately, there was no loss of life or property. However, one individual, Sant Ram, fell into the Jodh Nallah near Saach in the tribal Pangi valley. Local residents successfully rescued him and transported him to Saach. A government helicopter was sent to airlift him to Kullu, where he was admitted to the hospital.

Light rainfall was recorded at several places, including Aghar, Pachhad, Jaton Barrage, Kufri, and Chamba, with rainfall amounts ranging from 2 mm to 17 mm. Meanwhile, most of the state remained dry and experienced clear skies with sunshine, offering relief from the previous adverse weather. Una, the warmest location in the state, reached a high of 28.4°C, which is 2.3°C above normal. The coldest place was Keylong, with a low of -11.8°C, while Una also recorded the highest daytime temperature.

The Meteorological Station forecasts light to moderate rain or snow at isolated locations in the state on March 3, followed by moderate rain or snow on March 4. Dry weather is expected to return from March 5 to 8.

IMD Himachal Pradesh

