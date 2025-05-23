IMD Issues Red Alert for Maharashtra and Goa as Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Expected to Lash Coastline

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Maharashtra and Goa as the coastline braces for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Friday through the weekend. The weather office said the alert is in effect for Goa, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts on May 23, warning of intense pre-monsoon activity.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been announced for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and the ghats of Pune and Satara, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, according to a bulletin from PTI.

Mumbai and Konkan Region to See Rough Weather

Mumbai is on orange alert for May 23 and 24, with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph in some areas.

This sudden turn in weather conditions is linked to a low-pressure system forming over the east-central Arabian Sea, just off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. The system is expected to intensify in the coming hours, leading to widespread rain across the Konkan coast and other parts of Maharashtra, the IMD said.

Weather Official Confirms Low-Pressure System Moving Northwards

On Thursday, Shubhangi Bhute from the Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed that the low-pressure area will get stronger within 36 hours and start moving north.

“Therefore, the entire Konkan coast has been placed under orange alert, while a red alert has been sounded for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. During this period, wind speeds will range between 30-40 kmph and may reach up to 60 kmph at some isolated locations,” she said.

Bhute added that thunderstorms with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are likely in some areas, and warned fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea along the coasts of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

IMD Warns of Dangerous Sea Conditions

The IMD also raised a strong warning regarding sea conditions. “Sea condition is likely to be rough till the night of May 23… and will likely become rough to very rough from May 24 to 27,” the bulletin stated.

This means the weather will be especially risky for those at sea. Fishermen who are already out in the waters have been advised to return to shore by the afternoon of May 23, as fishing operations in the Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea will be suspended between May 25 and 27, the IMD said.

Monsoon Likely to Reach Kerala Soon

Alongside these pre-monsoon showers in the west, the IMD also hinted at the start of the southwest monsoon season. According to the weather bulletin, “conditions are likely to become favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 2-3 days.”

This signals the official start of the rainy season, which typically begins in Kerala and slowly moves northward across the country.

Unusual Weather in Northern States Too

The weather department also predicted some unexpected weather changes in North India. On May 23 and 24, isolated hailstorms are expected in Himachal Pradesh, while Uttarakhand may receive isolated heavy rain.

In West Rajasthan, a dust storm with wind speeds between 40 to 50 kmph is likely between May 23 and 25, adding another layer of unpredictability to this week’s weather.

Heatwaves to Persist in Parts of North and West India

Even as western coastal areas deal with rain, many parts of North and West India are continuing to experience heatwave conditions.

According to IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected in West Rajasthan from May 22 to 24. On May 23, similar heatwave warnings are in place for Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northern Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD also stated, “Warm night conditions very likely in a few pockets of south Haryana, Punjab on 22nd & 23rd and West Rajasthan during 22nd-24th May.”