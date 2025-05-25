Home
IMD Issues Widespread Weather Alerts: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, And Winds To Lash Multiple Indian States

IMD issues red alerts for Kerala and Karnataka and yellow alert for Delhi as monsoon conditions bring heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds across India. Check region-wise forecast till May 31.

IMD Issues Widespread Weather Alerts: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, And Winds To Lash Multiple Indian States


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of red and yellow alerts across India as pre-monsoon conditions intensify, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even hailstorms to several parts of the country.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure system over South Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining areas is driving the early advancement of the monsoon, leading to widespread wet weather over southern, western, eastern, and northeastern India.

Key Weather Alerts and Forecasts (May 25–31)

  1. Delhi and NCR

    • Under a yellow alert after rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

    • More spells of rain, lightning, and thunder showers expected on Sunday.

  2. Kerala and Karnataka

    • Red alerts issued for several districts.

    • Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast from May 25 to May 31, with peak intensity on May 25–26 in Kerala and May 25–27 in Coastal Karnataka.

  3. Maharashtra

    • Heavy rainfall expected in coastal Maharashtra and ghat areas.

    • Isolated very heavy rainfall predicted over Konkan and Goa till May 30.

  4. Tamil Nadu

    • Ghat regions likely to be affected by heavy rainfall on May 25–26.

  5. Northeast India

    • States including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura to experience intense rainfall from May 25 to May 31, with very heavy downpours from May 28–31.

  6. Western States: Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada

    • Under alert for thunderstorms and squalls.

    • Wind speeds expected to reach 50–70 kmph in some regions.

  7. Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka

    • Thunderstorms with high wind speeds up to 70 kmph expected.

  8. Rajasthan

    • Severe heat wave and warm night conditions to persist until May 27.

    • Duststorms likely on May 25–26.

    • Heat wave relief expected from May 28.

  9. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

    • Isolated heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on May 25, 28–30.

    • Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall on May 30–31.

    • Brief hailstorms possible on May 27–28.

  10. Monsoon Advancement

  • Expected to cover more areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka (including Bengaluru), Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India within the next three days.

The IMD has advised vigilance and preparedness, especially in red alert zones. Travelers and residents in rain-prone or storm-affected regions should stay updated with official advisories and exercise caution during outdoor activities.

IMD alerts Kerala Karnataka India weather update May 2025 monsoon advance forecast

