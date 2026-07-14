IMD Monsoon Update: Which States Will See Heavy Rain, Strong Winds This Week? Check Full Weather Forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another round of Monsoon activities in various parts of the country with heavy rain warnings for eastern and northeastern regions but is predicting thunderstorms and lightning along with strong winds in various other regions. While areas like West Bengal, Bihar, and the Northeast are going to experience heavy rains, the NCR region will continue to experience hot and humid weather without any respite from heat waves. Moreover, the weather department has suggested fishermen to stay away from certain regions of the Arabian Sea because of sea storms caused by strong winds.

The latest forecast shows the Monsoon remaining active over large parts of eastern India, even as weather conditions vary sharply across other regions, with some states preparing for heavy rain while others continue to battle dry and humid conditions.

Monsoon to bring heavy rain over eastern and northeastern states

Reportedly, according to the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India, West Bengal and Bihar during the next three days. East Uttar Pradesh may also receive heavy showers at isolated places over the next four to five days as the Monsoon system remains active.

The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall in parts of Odisha. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts, with similar weather conditions expected to continue for the next few days. The department said people living in vulnerable areas should remain cautious during thunderstorms.

Monsoon triggers sea warning while Delhi braces for humid weather

Reports say that apart from rainfall alerts, the IMD has issued a warning for fishermen operating in the Arabian Sea. Strong winds are expected over parts of the central and eastern Arabian Sea, with wind speeds reaching up to 55 kmph in some areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected waters as rough sea conditions are likely.

It is unlikely that the Monsoon will offer any immediate respite for Delhi-NCR, though. According to IMD, there will be no significant variation in maximum temperatures for the coming week. The weather will remain hot and humid without much rain.

Monsoon remains uneven as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar see different outlooks

In Tamil Nadu, according to the forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there would be moderate rains in the Western Ghats districts till 16th July whereas the rest of the regions in Tamil Nadu will experience little or no rainfall at all. The presence of a trough off the Tamil Nadu coast is the cause of these weather conditions and the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry would go up by 3 degrees centigrade.

As per reports, in West Bengal, heavy rains are expected to fall till 14th July, especially in sub Himalayan districts. The southern districts of Bankura, Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, and Murshidabad could also see heavy showers. Heavy rains are also expected to take place in Bihar for the next couple of days.

Monsoon stays weak in Rajasthan despite scattered rain chances

The Monsoon is expected to remain weak across most parts of Rajasthan during the next week, with dry weather likely to dominate several districts. Western Rajasthan, including parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, is expected to remain mostly dry, although isolated light rain may occur around July 14-15 in districts such as Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu.

Eastern Rajasthan, which includes Shekhawati, Jaipur, and Bharatpur regions, might also experience slight showers at some scattered locations. There is another warning issued by the IMD regarding the occurrence of dust storms in Western Rajasthan, with winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour in parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner regions.

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