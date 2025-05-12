IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon in 2025, Early Onset Expected in Kerala, A Good Sign For Economy

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced this week that the southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 27, 2025, with a model error margin of four days on either side. The normal onset date for the monsoon is June 1. Monsoons are a critical factor for India’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Early onset indicates a potential boost to Kharif crop sowing. IMD’s data shows that the monsoon has arrived early in two of the past five years—May 29 in 2022 and May 30 in 2024. In 2024, India recorded the highest monsoon rainfall in four years at 934.8 mm, or 108% of the long-period average.

Early Onset Trends Continue

According to IMD, the advance of the southwest monsoon over Kerala marks the beginning of the rainy season and the end of the hot and dry summer. This transition provides significant relief from soaring temperatures across the country as the monsoon progresses northward. IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the monsoon onset over Kerala since 2005. Except for 2015, all forecasts from 2005 to 2024 proved accurate. In the last five years, the forecast verification remained consistent with actual onset dates.

Above Normal Rainfall Expected

For the 2025 monsoon season (June to September), IMD predicts above normal rainfall, estimating over 104% of the long-period average. In 2024, the monsoon season saw 106% of the long-period average, based on IMD’s pre-monsoon forecast. The long-period average for India is 868.6 mm. These rainfall levels played a vital role in supporting crop sowing during the Kharif season, which benefits millions of Indian farmers who depend on rain-fed agriculture.

Agriculture Sector Eyes Boost

The agriculture sector, which remains a key component of India’s economy and employment, heavily relies on timely and adequate monsoon rainfall. Above-normal rains have enabled increased crop coverage in past seasons. With an early onset and above-normal monsoon forecasted for 2025, stakeholders in agriculture are closely monitoring developments for planning and operations.

