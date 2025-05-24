IMD Warns Of Severe Heat In North India; Southwest Monsoon Arrives Early In Kerala

IMD warns of severe heatwave in Rajasthan with temperatures reaching 48°C. Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon arrives early in Kerala, bringing heavy rainfall to coastal states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert for Rajasthan, warning that extreme temperatures will persist for at least five more days. Jaisalmer scorched at 48°C, the highest recorded temperature in the state, while Churu followed closely, surpassing 45°C.

In Jaisalmer, at the heart of the Thar Desert, daily life has ground to a halt. Deserted streets and curfew-like silence marked the day, as the intense sun and scorching winds kept residents indoors. Officials noted that public movement nearly ceased after 11 am, with locals seen covering themselves in scarves and carrying water to stay hydrated when venturing outside.

Neighbouring districts such as Barmer also faced near 48°C highs over the past three days, intensifying the ongoing dry spell. Other areas like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner reported heatwave conditions with temperatures ranging between 44°C and 48°C, coupled with humidity levels averaging 20% to 40%.

“The weather remained dry across Rajasthan, with the highest maximum temperature touching 48.0°C in Jaisalmer,” IMD reported in its 5:30 PM bulletin.

The IMD has extended heatwave warnings for Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir until May 26, while Rajasthan’s alert continues until May 27.

Monsoon Hits Kerala Early; Heavy Rainfall Predicted Along West Coast

In sharp contrast to the blazing heat in North India, Kerala received the Southwest Monsoon nearly a week ahead of schedule, bringing much-needed respite and marking the onset of the rainy season.

The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next seven days along the west coast, covering Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra, and Goa. The most intense downpours are expected between May 24 and May 27, especially in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu.

A depression over the East Central Arabian Sea, near the south Konkan coast, is also expected to move eastward and make landfall over south coastal Maharashtra by noon on May 24, potentially bringing further heavy showers to the region.

With North India battling intense heatwaves and South India experiencing early monsoon rains, the country is witnessing extreme weather contrasts highlighting the urgent need for adaptive public health and disaster response measures.

