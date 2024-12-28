Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IMD Weather Alert: North India Braces For Harsh Winter On December 29

North India faces a tough winter, with snowfall in Uttarakhand, rain in Delhi, and cold waves in Punjab and Rajasthan. Check the weather forecast for Dec 29, 2024.

IMD Weather Alert: North India Braces For Harsh Winter On December 29

As North India experiences a dramatic weather shift, heavy rainfall in Delhi and snowfall in Uttarakhand and Kashmir have caused immense inconvenience for locals. The region has been gripped by a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping significantly over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for December 29, 2024, predicting continued chilly conditions.

Uttarakhand Faces Disruption Due to Heavy Snowfall

In Uttarakhand, places like Badrinath and Kedarnath have been receiving continuous snowfall for the past two days, making life difficult for both locals and tourists. Many roads have been shut down as a precautionary measure, and some vehicles have slipped due to the icy conditions. The IMD has warned that the snowfall and rain will persist in several parts of Uttarakhand, with temperatures dropping to as low as -15°C in some areas. The cold and snow have made it even harder to navigate these mountainous regions, adding to the challenges faced by people living there.

Punjab and Rajasthan Brace for Cold Wave

Punjab, having experienced consistent rainfall over the past few days, is now under a cold wave alert from the IMD. Regions like Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Khanna are expected to witness severe cold conditions, making it feel even colder than usual. The same is the case for Rajasthan, with cities like Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, and Jaipur under the threat of a cold wave. The harsh weather is a serious concern for residents in these areas as they try to cope with the chilling temperatures and damp conditions.

Delhi Struggles with Fog and Chilly Weather

In Delhi, the relentless rains have caused the maximum temperature to drop to a chilly 12°C, adding a sense of discomfort across the city. With a combination of heavy fog, freezing cold, and rain, the weather is certainly not favorable. The IMD has issued an alert for dense fog on December 29, 2024, with thick fog expected to blanket the city. This will add to the cold and make daily activities even more difficult. Residents are urged to take precautions and stay safe in such harsh weather conditions.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Man Sets Wife Ablaze for Giving Birth To A Girl For Third Time

Filed under

delhi weather imd imd weather alert

Advertisement

Also Read

Religious Flags Ceremony Mark The Beginning Of MahaKumbh 2025 Celebrations

Religious Flags Ceremony Mark The Beginning Of MahaKumbh 2025 Celebrations

Elon Musk Sparks Controversy With Support For Germany’s AfD In An Opinion Piece

Elon Musk Sparks Controversy With Support For Germany’s AfD In An Opinion Piece

Watch Video: Stampede Erupts In Australian Store After Owner Encourages ‘Robbery’

Watch Video: Stampede Erupts In Australian Store After Owner Encourages ‘Robbery’

The Bharat Almanac: General Deepak Kapoor Reveals Key Insights on 2024’s Top Hits and Losses | NewsX Exclusive

The Bharat Almanac: General Deepak Kapoor Reveals Key Insights on 2024’s Top Hits and Losses...

January 2025 Bank Holidays: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

January 2025 Bank Holidays: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox