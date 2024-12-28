IMD Weather Alert: North India Braces For Harsh Winter On December 29

As North India experiences a dramatic weather shift, heavy rainfall in Delhi and snowfall in Uttarakhand and Kashmir have caused immense inconvenience for locals. The region has been gripped by a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping significantly over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for December 29, 2024, predicting continued chilly conditions.

Uttarakhand Faces Disruption Due to Heavy Snowfall

In Uttarakhand, places like Badrinath and Kedarnath have been receiving continuous snowfall for the past two days, making life difficult for both locals and tourists. Many roads have been shut down as a precautionary measure, and some vehicles have slipped due to the icy conditions. The IMD has warned that the snowfall and rain will persist in several parts of Uttarakhand, with temperatures dropping to as low as -15°C in some areas. The cold and snow have made it even harder to navigate these mountainous regions, adding to the challenges faced by people living there.

Punjab and Rajasthan Brace for Cold Wave

Punjab, having experienced consistent rainfall over the past few days, is now under a cold wave alert from the IMD. Regions like Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Khanna are expected to witness severe cold conditions, making it feel even colder than usual. The same is the case for Rajasthan, with cities like Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, and Jaipur under the threat of a cold wave. The harsh weather is a serious concern for residents in these areas as they try to cope with the chilling temperatures and damp conditions.

Delhi Struggles with Fog and Chilly Weather

In Delhi, the relentless rains have caused the maximum temperature to drop to a chilly 12°C, adding a sense of discomfort across the city. With a combination of heavy fog, freezing cold, and rain, the weather is certainly not favorable. The IMD has issued an alert for dense fog on December 29, 2024, with thick fog expected to blanket the city. This will add to the cold and make daily activities even more difficult. Residents are urged to take precautions and stay safe in such harsh weather conditions.

