IMD Weather Update 23 July: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks and Offices Open or Closed? Check Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, Gurugram

Heavy rainfall continues to affect several states across India which is causing problems for students and office goers to commute. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and other areas. The wet weather conditions disrupt the daily life of many people and residents are still trying to manage to commute safely. However, IMD has asked people to stay at their homes as much as possible, especially in Maharashtra who live near sea areas.

Are Schools Open or Close in Mumbai?

The Mumbai Metropolitan Department has issued heavy rain warnings in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane, but there is still no holiday in schools and colleges.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals around Marine Drive this morning, as grey clouds cover the sky and rain lashes several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/sufuPn0A29 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026







This means schools and colleges will remain open on 23 July 2026, Thursday, as there is no city-wide school closure or holiday has been announced yet.

Though, the state government has urged district collectors and deputy commissioners to take necessary action for school closure if the situation gets worse. Local authorities can suspend classes if there is flooding, severe waterlogging, landslides, or blocked roads in area for the safety of students.

Dahanu is severely waterlogged 🔴⛈️

Very heavy rains recorded in North MMR throughout the night. Avoid unnecessary travel today people residing in these areas #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CKEN7d5aqP — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 23, 2026







Schools Open in Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu and Kashmir

The IMD has issued a light to moderate rain alert in Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana, and Delhi NCR. So, schools, colleges, and offices are still open in these cities. Institutions are running as per their regular schedules.

Current visuals from Lidder Nallah which has reached warning level pic.twitter.com/dsygAmDbpR — Kashmir Weather Forecast (@KashmirForecast) July 23, 2026







Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a notice for school closures until 26 July 2026 due to the heavy rainfall alert. Meanwhile, colleges will remain open unless there is any severe waterlogging or landslide risk in the area.

The local administration has issued a public advisory urging residents and commuters to exercise extreme caution against potential weather hazards.

Banks Open or Close on 23 July 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, Gurugram

There are no specific announcements of bank closures in Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, and Gurugram. Though there are high chances of waterlogging in areas like Gurugram and Jammu, financial institutions will still operate.

People can visit their nearby branches but are advised to delay their visit due to morning waterloging on major roads.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir Weather: Amarnath Yatra Halted for Third Day as Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc; Over 100 Villages Cut Off | Watch