Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
IMF Must Rethink While Offering Loans, Pakistan Using Loans To Fund Terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday, sharply criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for releasing the second tranche of financial aid to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility.

IMF Must Rethink While Offering Loans, Pakistan Using Loans To Fund Terrorism: Rajnath Singh


Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday, sharply criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for releasing the second tranche of financial aid to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility. Singh questioned the global lender’s decision to disburse USD 1.023 billion, warning that a major portion of the funds would likely be diverted to sustain Pakistan’s terror infrastructure.

“I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country,” Singh stated, adding that India expects the IMF to reconsider its monetary support to Islamabad in light of these security concerns.

Singh also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and decisive execution of Operation Sindoor. “In the time people usually take to finish breakfast, you completed a mission across enemy lines,” he remarked. He noted that the missile strikes carried out by Indian forces had sent a powerful message far beyond India’s borders — one that echoed with courage and capability.

The Defence Minister’s comments come a day after he visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security status along the Line of Control and the International Border, amid heightened tensions following terror-related incidents.

IMF’s Financial Lifeline to Pakistan

On May 14, the IMF released the second installment of its bailout programme to Pakistan, part of a USD 3 billion short-term loan agreed upon last year to avert a financial collapse. This brings temporary relief to Pakistan, which has been grappling with dwindling reserves and growing economic instability.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 10.3 billion at the end of April, slightly up from USD 9.4 billion in August 2024. The IMF projects these reserves to increase to USD 13.9 billion by June 2025. However, with a long track record of bailouts — at least 25 since joining the IMF — concerns persist over how the funds are utilised.

As part of its conditions, the IMF has asked Pakistan to target a primary budget surplus of 1.6 per cent of GDP, which would require raising roughly Rs 2 trillion over and above non-interest expenditures. Still, scepticism remains around Pakistan’s financial accountability, especially as its security narrative remains closely tied to cross-border militancy.

Rajnath Singh’s strong words serve not just as a warning to international financial institutions, but also as a message of India’s vigilance against the misuse of global aid for activities that threaten regional peace.

