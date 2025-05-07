IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

While the IMF focuses primarily on financial and economic stability, the organisation continues to monitor geopolitical tensions that may affect member states’ economic conditions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed hope for a peaceful resolution and de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. A spokesperson for the IMF made the statement during a briefing, as reported by Reuters, amid rising hostilities following recent military developments in the region. “We hope for a peaceful resolution and de-escalation between India and Pakistan,” the spokesperson said. The IMF’s comments come at a time when both nations face heightened cross-border tensions, with India conducting Operation Sindoor and Pakistan responding with continued shelling along the Line of Control.

IMF Board To Review Pakistan’s Funding On May 9

The IMF spokesperson also confirmed that the fund’s executive board will meet on May 9 to review Pakistan’s current funding program. “The executive board will meet on May 9 to review Pakistan’s funding,” the spokesperson stated. Pakistan has been under a loan arrangement with the IMF as part of an economic stabilisation plan amid ongoing fiscal challenges. The review will assess the country’s compliance with reform benchmarks and determine the release of the next tranche of funding.

Tensions Mount In South Asia Ahead Of IMF Review

The IMF’s statement coincides with growing regional instability. India launched targeted military operations in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed ten civilians. In retaliation, Pakistan has intensified artillery shelling in civilian areas along the LoC. These developments have drawn international concern, with calls from the United Nations and now the IMF for restraint and dialogue.

Global Institutions Monitor Regional Impact

While the IMF focuses primarily on financial and economic stability, the organisation continues to monitor geopolitical tensions that may affect member states’ economic conditions. The upcoming board meeting will weigh Pakistan’s fiscal situation in the broader context of regional and internal stability.

