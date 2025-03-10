Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Immediate Action Against Vulgarity And Sexual Content On Social Media: Dr Kalpana Saini In Rajya Sabha

Immediate Action Against Vulgarity And Sexual Content On Social Media: Dr Kalpana Saini In Rajya Sabha

She emphasized the urgent need for a robust legal framework to regulate harmful content circulating on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

Immediate Action Against Vulgarity And Sexual Content On Social Media: Dr Kalpana Saini In Rajya Sabha


In a recent address in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kalpana Saini, BJP MP from Uttarakhand, highlighted a critical issue that has become a growing challenge for society — the increasing rise of offensive language, cybercrimes, and online harassment on social media platforms. She emphasized the urgent need for a robust legal framework to regulate harmful content circulating on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. Saini began by stating, “I want to draw attention to a serious issue that has become a significant challenge for society today – the rising instances of abusive language, trolling, and cybercrimes on social media.” While she acknowledged the importance of social media in fostering freedom of expression, she expressed concern over its misuse, where platforms are often exploited for spreading hate speech, threats, and false information.

She specifically pointed out the alarming trend of women facing online harassment, character assassination, and abuse. “Every day, women are subjected to harassment, character defamation, and the use of vulgar language online. Unfortunately, in many of these cases, no strict action is taken against the accused,” she stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Holds Offensive Content

Dr. Saini further discussed the emotional and psychological toll such online abuse has on women, noting that many of them endure significant mental stress due to cyberbullying and offensive content. In extreme cases, this has even led to tragic incidents such as suicide. “This is not just a matter of words but a matter of people’s well-being. The emotional trauma women face due to online abuse needs urgent attention,” she said.

She urged the government to take immediate steps to implement stringent laws that would curb abusive content and prevent its spread on social media. “I request the government to introduce strict legislation to curb the use of abusive language and prevent cyberbullying on social media platforms,” Dr. Saini said.

In her appeal to the Speaker, Dr. Saini concluded, “I request that this issue be given due attention and that necessary action be taken to create a safer and more respectful online environment.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ends Retirement Speculations, Says ‘Abhi hum retire nahi ho rahe’

Filed under

Dr Kalpana Saini In Rajya Sabha facebook Instagram Vulgarity On Social Media Youtube

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Sudiksha Konanki And When Was She Last Seen? Indian-Origin US Student Goes Missing In Dominican Republic

Who Was Sudiksha Konanki And When Was She Last Seen? Indian-Origin US Student Goes Missing...

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

The Great Crypto Crash No-One Is Talking About

The Great Crypto Crash No-One Is Talking About

Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Meerut Expressway Blocked In Protest

Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Meerut Expressway Blocked In Protest

TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row

TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row

Entertainment

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To Know

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women