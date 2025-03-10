Immediate Action Against Vulgarity And Sexual Content On Social Media: Dr Kalpana Saini In Rajya Sabha

She emphasized the urgent need for a robust legal framework to regulate harmful content circulating on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

In a recent address in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kalpana Saini, BJP MP from Uttarakhand, highlighted a critical issue that has become a growing challenge for society — the increasing rise of offensive language, cybercrimes, and online harassment on social media platforms. She emphasized the urgent need for a robust legal framework to regulate harmful content circulating on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

Dr. Saini began by stating, “I want to draw attention to a serious issue that has become a significant challenge for society today – the rising instances of abusive language, trolling, and cybercrimes on social media.” While she acknowledged the importance of social media in fostering freedom of expression, she expressed concern over its misuse, where platforms are often exploited for spreading hate speech, threats, and false information.

She specifically pointed out the alarming trend of women facing online harassment, character assassination, and abuse. “Every day, women are subjected to harassment, character defamation, and the use of vulgar language online. Unfortunately, in many of these cases, no strict action is taken against the accused,” she stated.

Social Media Holds Offensive Content

Dr. Saini further discussed the emotional and psychological toll such online abuse has on women, noting that many of them endure significant mental stress due to cyberbullying and offensive content. In extreme cases, this has even led to tragic incidents such as suicide. “This is not just a matter of words but a matter of people’s well-being. The emotional trauma women face due to online abuse needs urgent attention,” she said.

She urged the government to take immediate steps to implement stringent laws that would curb abusive content and prevent its spread on social media. “I request the government to introduce strict legislation to curb the use of abusive language and prevent cyberbullying on social media platforms,” Dr. Saini said.

In her appeal to the Speaker, Dr. Saini concluded, “I request that this issue be given due attention and that necessary action be taken to create a safer and more respectful online environment.”

