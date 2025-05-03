Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy

The decision was announced on Friday by KMC Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, citing safety concerns and the need to ensure unimpeded emergency access.

In the wake of the tragic hotel fire in central Kolkata that claimed 14 lives, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has ordered the shutdown of all rooftop restaurants in the city. The decision was announced on Friday by KMC Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, citing safety concerns and the need to ensure unimpeded emergency access.

Invoking Rule 117/4 of the KMC Building Regulations, Hakim said notices will be served to all rooftop eateries, directing immediate closure. “Terrace areas are common spaces. These restaurants are violating building norms and putting lives at risk. We are asking them to shut down and relocate to safer, approved areas,” he stated.

When asked if force would be used for enforcement, Hakim clarified that while the administration is initially sending notices, action will follow if establishments fail to comply. He also stressed that citizens must be more aware of safety issues in commercial spaces.

The municipal body has already issued a closure notice to a rooftop restaurant on Park Street. Simultaneously, an audit is being conducted to identify all rooftop restaurants operating across the city. KMC is collaborating with fire and police departments to chart a broader strategy to prevent similar incidents.

This crackdown comes just days after a devastating fire at Rituraj Hotel in the Mechhua Falpatti area of Burrabazar, where 13 charred bodies were pulled from debris and one more victim died later from injuries. The hotel’s owner and manager were arrested on Thursday following preliminary investigation.

