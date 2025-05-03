Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy

The decision was announced on Friday by KMC Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, citing safety concerns and the need to ensure unimpeded emergency access.

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy


In the wake of the tragic hotel fire in central Kolkata that claimed 14 lives, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has ordered the shutdown of all rooftop restaurants in the city. The decision was announced on Friday by KMC Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, citing safety concerns and the need to ensure unimpeded emergency access.

Invoking Rule 117/4 of the KMC Building Regulations, Hakim said notices will be served to all rooftop eateries, directing immediate closure. “Terrace areas are common spaces. These restaurants are violating building norms and putting lives at risk. We are asking them to shut down and relocate to safer, approved areas,” he stated.

When asked if force would be used for enforcement, Hakim clarified that while the administration is initially sending notices, action will follow if establishments fail to comply. He also stressed that citizens must be more aware of safety issues in commercial spaces.

The municipal body has already issued a closure notice to a rooftop restaurant on Park Street. Simultaneously, an audit is being conducted to identify all rooftop restaurants operating across the city. KMC is collaborating with fire and police departments to chart a broader strategy to prevent similar incidents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This crackdown comes just days after a devastating fire at Rituraj Hotel in the Mechhua Falpatti area of Burrabazar, where 13 charred bodies were pulled from debris and one more victim died later from injuries. The hotel’s owner and manager were arrested on Thursday following preliminary investigation.

Must Read: Can Rajasthan Royal’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For Team India After IPL Heroics? ANSWERED

 

Filed under

Kolkata Hotel Fire

newsx

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans:...
newsx

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy
Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, t

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes...
India is planning to ask

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
Manipur’s Churachandpur

Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis
newsx

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Goa Stampede Tragedy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans: Sources

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans:...

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes...

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis

Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Goa Stampede Tragedy

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Goa Stampede Tragedy

Entertainment

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold Picture

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After