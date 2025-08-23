LIVE TV
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Assault Incident On Delhi CM?

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Assault Incident On Delhi CM?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a 41-year-old Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat around 8:15 PM on August 20, 2025, Wednesday during a Jan Sunvai at her office situated at the Civil Lines Camp. Now, after the attack, some shuffles have been reported in the Delhi Police.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo Credit- @gupta_rekha)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo Credit- @gupta_rekha)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 24, 2025 00:09:43 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a 41-year-old Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat around 8:15 PM on August 20, 2025, Wednesday during a Jan Sunvai at her office situated at the Civil Lines Camp. Now, after the attack, some shuffles have been reported in the Delhi Police. As stated in the orders signed by Shubhankar Ghosh, Additional Secretary (Home Police- 1), the Lieutenant Governor has transferred Sh. IPS Virender Singh Chahal, who was holding the charge of Spl. CP (Licensing and Legal division) and posted him as Director General (Civil Defence). IPS Ms Nuzhat Hassan who was holding the charge of Spl. CP/ Human Resource Division, is now posted as Director General (Home Guards). IPS Sh S.B.K Singh, who was holding the charge of Director General (Home Guards) has now been posted as Director General (Prisons). 

IPS officer Satish Golcha is the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police

The shuffles in the Delhi Police department have taken place at the Commissioner level as well. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police. The order for the appointment of Satish Golcha as the Commissioner of Delhi Police issued on August 21, 2025, Thursday, comes day after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man at a public programme. Satish Golcha is a 1992-batch IPS officer. He will replace SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora’s retirement.

What do we know about Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s attacker?

41-year-old Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat was identified as the accused in the attack that happened on the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. He was arrested on the spot. According to the investigators, Khimjibhai has a prior criminal record. The investigators further said that the attacker also has five cases against him, including a knife attack. 

Also read: ‘The City Is Moving Ahead On A New Path Of Development’: Delhi CM Promises Trans-Yamuna Development

