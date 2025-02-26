“Imposing Life Ban On Convicted Lawmakers Solely In Parliament’s Domain”: Centre To Supreme Court

The Government of India has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing a petition advocating for the lifetime disqualification of convicted politicians.

The Centre asserts that the authority to impose such a restriction resides solely with Parliament and that any judicial directive in this regard would constitute an unconstitutional encroachment upon the legislative domain.

The Centre asserts that the authority to impose such a restriction resides solely with Parliament and that any judicial directive in this regard would constitute an unconstitutional encroachment upon the legislative domain.

“The question of whether a lifetime ban is appropriate falls exclusively within the legislative purview of Parliament,” the affidavit states.

The government contends that time-bound disqualifications maintain a balance between punitive deterrence and fairness, preventing undue severity. It emphasizes that limiting the duration of penalties is a well-established principle in legal jurisprudence and does not inherently violate constitutional provisions.

“The issues raised by the petitioner have far-reaching implications and clearly fall within the legislative discretion of Parliament. The contours of judicial review in such matters are correspondingly limited,” the affidavit further asserts.

The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, calls not only for a lifetime ban on convicted politicians but also for the expeditious resolution of criminal cases against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

The Centre emphasizes that judicial precedents have consistently upheld the principle that courts should not interfere in legislative policy decisions solely on the basis of their perceived effectiveness. It cites Section 8(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prescribes a 6-year disqualification period from the date of conviction, or, in cases involving imprisonment, from the date of release.

“The disqualifications prescribed under the impugned provisions are subject to temporal limitations as a matter of parliamentary policy. It would be inappropriate to replace this legislative judgment with the petitioner’s interpretation and impose a lifetime ban,” the affidavit argues.

Furthermore, the government asserts that while the judiciary has the power to examine the constitutionality of statutory provisions, it does not have the authority to rewrite legislation to mandate permanent disqualification. The affidavit underscores that the prerogative to impose a lifetime ban rests solely with Parliament.

“The existence of a legislative power does not necessitate its application in every instance,” the Centre maintains.

Defending the constitutional soundness of the existing statutory framework, the government refutes allegations of excessive delegation or legislative overreach. It highlights that legislative determinations concerning punitive measures are guided by the principles of proportionality and reasonableness, as reflected in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other legal frameworks.

The affidavit also draws a distinction between the basis for disqualification and its duration.

“It is true that disqualification is triggered by conviction, and this basis remains unchanged as long as the conviction stands. However, the effects of such a conviction last only for a prescribed period. As previously stated, there is nothing inherently unconstitutional about imposing time-based limitations on penalties,” it elaborates.

The Centre disputes the petitioner’s reliance on Articles 102 and 191 of the Constitution, which govern the eligibility and disqualification criteria for members of Parliament and state legislatures. It clarifies that Clause (e) of these articles grants Parliament the authority to legislate on disqualification grounds. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, was enacted under this constitutional mandate, defining both the conditions and duration of disqualification.

“The Constitution vests Parliament with the authority to enact further legislation governing disqualifications as deemed appropriate. Parliament retains the power to determine both the grounds and duration of disqualification,” the affidavit asserts.

The government also points out that other grounds for disqualification under the Constitution—such as holding an office of profit, mental incapacity, insolvency, and loss of Indian citizenship—are not permanent in nature.

On February 10, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Central Government and the Election Commission regarding the constitutional validity of Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of the People Act, signaling a broader judicial inquiry into the matter.

