In A Filmy Style, Rape Accused Harmeet Singh Dhillon Flees From Police Custody In Karnal: Reports

In a dramatic trail of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra escaped police custody in Karnal on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire at officers, sources said. Harmeet Singh Dhillon was arrested on rape and cheating charges and was being taken to a local station when he and his aides fired shots, injuring a policeman.

In A Filmy Style, Rape Accused Harmeet Singh Dhillon Flees From Police Custody In Karnal: Reports (Credit -X)
In A Filmy Style, Rape Accused Harmeet Singh Dhillon Flees From Police Custody In Karnal: Reports (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 2, 2025 13:24:09 IST

In a dramatic trail of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra escaped police custody in Karnal on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire at officers, sources said.

Harmeet Singh Dhillon was arrested on rape and cheating charges and was being taken to a local station when he and his aides fired shots, injuring a policeman, sources said.

An FIR was registered on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation after a woman accused him of sexual exploitation, sending obscene material, and issuing threats.

ANI reported, citing police officials, “Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra allegedly flees Police custody while being taken to the local Police Station after his arrest. He and his accomplices had fired at the Police while fleeing, and they had even run over a Police officer. A Police personnel injured. Police are chasing him.”

A manhunt is currently underway.

Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra is an AAP MLA from Sanour, Punjab. He was elected in 2022 to the Punjab Assembly after defeating incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra. Before joining the AAP in 2020, Dhillon was associated with the Congress party.

ALSO READ: Swadeshi 2.0: PM Modi’s Call In Action, BJP To Launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ To Counter Trump’s Tariffs

Tags: aapHarmeet Singh Dhillon

