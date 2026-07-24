In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

The Education Ministry has seen a significant shift amid the demand for information on alleged leakage of exam papers by students all across India. In a noteworthy bureaucratic move, the government has appointed Naresh Pal Gangwar, an IAS officer of senior rank, in place of Education Secretary Vineet Joshi.

This move is happening against the backdrop of a controversy where there is much debate regarding the safety and impartiality of competitive examinations. Vineet Joshi, who was appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education in January 2025, has been transferred to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

This move by the government, along with 13 other appointments and four in-situ promotions in the government, has been made without any link to protests, but this is happening at a time when there is considerable debate on examination paper leakage.

There are many issues being raised by the students and the opposition over irregularities in major examinations.

Who Is Naresh Pal Gangwar, The New Education Secretary?

Naresh Pal Gangwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre and brings decades of administrative experience to his new role. Born on October 21, 1970, in Nainital, Gangwar has an impressive academic background. He completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and later earned an M.Tech in Communication and Radar. He also holds a Master’s degree in Economics. His long career in government administration has included important responsibilities at both state and central levels.

Naresh Gangwar’s Journey From District Collector To Top Bureaucrat

Before joining the central government, Gangwar served in several key positions in Rajasthan. He worked as a district collector in multiple districts, including Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur and Bharatpur. These roles gave him wide experience in handling public administration and government programmes at the ground level.

His work in different districts helped him understand challenges related to education, development and public services.

Gangwar’s Experience In The Education Sector

One of the key highlights of Naresh Gangwar’s career is his experience in education administration. I n 2014, he was appointed Secretary of the School Education Department in the Rajasthan government. During this period, he worked closely on education policies and administrative matters. His experience in managing school education systems could prove valuable as the Education Ministry faces pressure to rebuild trust among students and parents.

From Environment Ministry To Education Ministry: His Central Government Roles

Gangwar moved to the Centre in 2020 after spending nearly 25 years in Rajasthan administration. He was appointed Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in December 2020. Later, he became Additional Secretary in the same ministry in January 2022. In August 2023, he took charge as Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

What Lies Ahead For The New Education Secretary?

Naresh Gangwar takes charge at a challenging moment for India’s education system. With students seeking stronger examination security and transparency, his leadership will be closely watched. The biggest challenge before the new Education Secretary will be restoring confidence in competitive exams and ensuring that students feel protected from unfair practices.