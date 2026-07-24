LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

As exam paper leak protests grow louder, the government replaces Education Secretary Vineet Joshi with IAS officer Naresh Gangwar. Here’s the story behind the major bureaucratic shake-up.

In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 11:41 IST

The Education Ministry has seen a significant shift amid the demand for information on alleged leakage of exam papers by students all across India. In a noteworthy bureaucratic move, the government has appointed Naresh Pal Gangwar, an IAS officer of senior rank, in place of Education Secretary Vineet Joshi.
 
This move is happening against the backdrop of a controversy where there is much debate regarding the safety and impartiality of competitive examinations. Vineet Joshi, who was appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education in January 2025, has been transferred to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
 
This move by the government, along with 13 other appointments and four in-situ promotions in the government, has been made without any link to protests, but this is happening at a time when there is considerable debate on examination paper leakage.
 
There are many issues being raised by the students and the opposition over irregularities in major examinations.
 

Who Is Naresh Pal Gangwar, The New Education Secretary?

Naresh Pal Gangwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre and brings decades of administrative experience to his new role. Born on October 21, 1970, in Nainital, Gangwar has an impressive academic background. He completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and later earned an M.Tech in Communication and Radar. He also holds a Master’s degree in Economics. His long career in government administration has included important responsibilities at both state and central levels.
 

Naresh Gangwar’s Journey From District Collector To Top Bureaucrat

Before joining the central government, Gangwar served in several key positions in Rajasthan. He worked as a district collector in multiple districts, including Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur and Bharatpur. These roles gave him wide experience in handling public administration and government programmes at the ground level.
 
His work in different districts helped him understand challenges related to education, development and public services.
 

Gangwar’s Experience In The Education Sector

One of the key highlights of Naresh Gangwar’s career is his experience in education administration. In 2014, he was appointed Secretary of the School Education Department in the Rajasthan government. During this period, he worked closely on education policies and administrative matters. His experience in managing school education systems could prove valuable as the Education Ministry faces pressure to rebuild trust among students and parents.
 

From Environment Ministry To Education Ministry: His Central Government Roles

Gangwar moved to the Centre in 2020 after spending nearly 25 years in Rajasthan administration. He was appointed Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in December 2020. Later, he became Additional Secretary in the same ministry in January 2022. In August 2023, he took charge as Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
 

What Lies Ahead For The New Education Secretary?

Naresh Gangwar takes charge at a challenging moment for India’s education system. With students seeking stronger examination security and transparency, his leadership will be closely watched. The biggest challenge before the new Education Secretary will be restoring confidence in competitive exams and ensuring that students feel protected from unfair practices.
 
As the ministry begins a new chapter under Gangwar’s leadership, all eyes will be on the steps taken to strengthen India’s education system.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor
Tags: educationhome-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

Northeast Medical Expansion Gathers Pace: Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital to Build Tripura’s Largest Private Multi-Specialty Hospital

Ordered iPhone, Got Beard Oil: Flipkart to Pay Over Rs 1.8 Lakh Compensation to Consumer

What Is a Pellet Gun? Rules, Uses, Legal Ownership in India and How Dangerous It Can Be

Mr. Prem K. Vora Honoured with Rashtriya Ashok Samman (Bharat Samman); Shares Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

LATEST NEWS

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

Indiabulls Swings to Q1 Profit of Rs 141 Crore; Stock Climbs Nearly 5% as Realty Pipeline Expands

Commonwealth Games 2026: First-Ever Braille, Tactile Medals Unveiled Ahead of Glasgow Showpiece

Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

AILET 2027 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Application Details, Fee and How to Apply

Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

Why Did Akanksha Chamola Say She Would Choose Her Pet Dog Over Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2?

Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor
In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor
In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor
In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

QUICK LINKS