Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • In A Push To Technology, Andhra Pradesh Government Allotted 21 Acre Land To TCS For Just 99 Paise

In A Push To Technology, Andhra Pradesh Government Allotted 21 Acre Land To TCS For Just 99 Paise

In a major push to position Visakhapatnam as Andhra Pradesh’s technology capital, the state government has cleared the allotment of 21 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for just 99 paise.

In A Push To Technology, Andhra Pradesh Government Allotted 21 Acre Land To TCS For Just 99 Paise


In a major push to position Visakhapatnam as Andhra Pradesh’s technology capital, the state government has cleared the allotment of 21 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for just 99 paise. The land will be used to establish a large-scale development centre, expected to generate close to 12,000 jobs in the region.

Visakhapatnam Is Open To Scale Up Technology

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the strategic intent behind the move. “This isn’t just about a land deal,” Lokesh said. “This is about signalling to the tech world that Visakhapatnam is open for business and ready to scale.”

If Goa And Bangalore Had A Child It Would Be Visakhapatnam

He pointed out that the city offers a unique blend of advantages—an abundant talent pool, modern infrastructure, and land at highly subsidised rates. “I often joke that if Goa and Bangalore had a child, it would be Visakhapatnam. It has the vibe, the workforce, and the potential to become a tech magnet,” he added.

The allotment, approved in Monday’s state cabinet meeting, follows months of dialogue between the Andhra Pradesh government and TCS. Lokesh had personally urged the IT major in October last year to consider the state for its next major expansion. The government’s sustained outreach appears to have paid off.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officials say this is more than a standalone project. It’s a message to the broader industry that Andhra Pradesh is not just open to investments—it’s ready to compete with the country’s top IT corridors. The move echoes a similar strategy employed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, when Tata Motors was offered land in Sanand for a token amount to fast-track industrial development.

Visakhapatnam, already known for its port and strategic location, is now being repackaged as a coastal tech destination. With players like TCS entering the scene, the city could well become the next big name in India’s digital economy map.

Must Read: Murshidabad Violence: Mamata Banerjee To Provide Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Victims’ Families

Filed under

Andhra Pradesh government TCS

Fed Chair Powell warns Tr

Explained: What Is Stagflation, And Why Fed Chair Powell Is Warning About It Now
newsx

AI Job Scam Are At Its Peak, Microsoft Blocks 4 Million Dollars In Fraud
Fed chair Jerome Powell h

Five Important Warnings Fed Chair Jerome Powell Shared During His Speech on Economic Outlook and...
newsx

In A Push To Technology, Andhra Pradesh Government Allotted 21 Acre Land To TCS For...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell w

Trump’s Trade War Puts Fed In A Crisis It Hasn’t Seen In Decades, Warns Fed...
Judge James Boasberg find

Federal Judge James Boasberg Finds Probable Cause to Hold Trump Administration in Criminal Contempt Over...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Explained: What Is Stagflation, And Why Fed Chair Powell Is Warning About It Now

Explained: What Is Stagflation, And Why Fed Chair Powell Is Warning About It Now

AI Job Scam Are At Its Peak, Microsoft Blocks 4 Million Dollars In Fraud

AI Job Scam Are At Its Peak, Microsoft Blocks 4 Million Dollars In Fraud

Five Important Warnings Fed Chair Jerome Powell Shared During His Speech on Economic Outlook and Tariff Risks

Five Important Warnings Fed Chair Jerome Powell Shared During His Speech on Economic Outlook and...

Trump’s Trade War Puts Fed In A Crisis It Hasn’t Seen In Decades, Warns Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Trump’s Trade War Puts Fed In A Crisis It Hasn’t Seen In Decades, Warns Fed...

Federal Judge James Boasberg Finds Probable Cause to Hold Trump Administration in Criminal Contempt Over Migrant Deportations

Federal Judge James Boasberg Finds Probable Cause to Hold Trump Administration in Criminal Contempt Over...

Entertainment

Why Spotify Was Down for Hours — and What the Company Is Saying About It

Why Spotify Was Down for Hours — and What the Company Is Saying About It

Nora Aunor, Philippine Cinema’s ‘Superstar’, Dies at 71 — A Look Back at Her Life and Legacy

Nora Aunor, Philippine Cinema’s ‘Superstar’, Dies at 71 — A Look Back at Her Life

Who Is Vincy Aloshious? Malayalam Actress Reveals Her Co-Star Under The Influence Of Drugs Insisted On Fixing Her Dress

Who Is Vincy Aloshious? Malayalam Actress Reveals Her Co-Star Under The Influence Of Drugs Insisted

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s First Husband? Speculations About Actress’ Divorce First Started In 2016

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s First Husband? Speculations About Actress’ Divorce First Started In 2016

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private Ceremony

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave