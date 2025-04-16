In A Push To Technology, Andhra Pradesh Government Allotted 21 Acre Land To TCS For Just 99 Paise

In a major push to position Visakhapatnam as Andhra Pradesh’s technology capital, the state government has cleared the allotment of 21 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for just 99 paise.

In a major push to position Visakhapatnam as Andhra Pradesh’s technology capital, the state government has cleared the allotment of 21 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for just 99 paise. The land will be used to establish a large-scale development centre, expected to generate close to 12,000 jobs in the region.

Visakhapatnam Is Open To Scale Up Technology

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the strategic intent behind the move. “This isn’t just about a land deal,” Lokesh said. “This is about signalling to the tech world that Visakhapatnam is open for business and ready to scale.”

If Goa And Bangalore Had A Child It Would Be Visakhapatnam

He pointed out that the city offers a unique blend of advantages—an abundant talent pool, modern infrastructure, and land at highly subsidised rates. “I often joke that if Goa and Bangalore had a child, it would be Visakhapatnam. It has the vibe, the workforce, and the potential to become a tech magnet,” he added.

The allotment, approved in Monday’s state cabinet meeting, follows months of dialogue between the Andhra Pradesh government and TCS. Lokesh had personally urged the IT major in October last year to consider the state for its next major expansion. The government’s sustained outreach appears to have paid off.

Officials say this is more than a standalone project. It’s a message to the broader industry that Andhra Pradesh is not just open to investments—it’s ready to compete with the country’s top IT corridors. The move echoes a similar strategy employed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, when Tata Motors was offered land in Sanand for a token amount to fast-track industrial development.

Visakhapatnam, already known for its port and strategic location, is now being repackaged as a coastal tech destination. With players like TCS entering the scene, the city could well become the next big name in India’s digital economy map.

