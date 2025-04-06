Home
In A Spiritual Moment, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ramanathaswamy Temple

PM Modi also flagged off the first train traversing the New Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical sea lift bridge. The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.

In A Spiritual Moment, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ramanathaswamy Temple (Pic: ANI)


After inaugurating India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, New Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple in the State. PM Modi was also garlanded by the temple priest. PM Modi is set to hold roadshows in Tamil Nadu city too.

The Ramanathaswamy Shiva temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga temples. The temple holds mythological significance as it is believed that Ram established and worshipped in the temple before he crossed the Ram Setu bridge to go to Sri Lanka to rescue his wife from Ravan. The temple also has the longest corridor among Hindu temples in the country.

Governor R N Ravi had also visited the temple before the inauguration of the bridge.

Earlier today, while sharing the aerial view while coming back to India from Sri Lanka, PM Modi highlighted how he was able to have a “darshan” of both Ram Setu and Ayodhya’s ‘Surya Tilak’.

“On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both,” read a post by PM Modi on X.

Afterwards, PM Modi also flagged off the first train traversing the New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical sea lift bridge. The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India’s engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development. A demonstration of the bridge’s functionality showcased its capabilities, with visuals from the area capturing key moments– Indian Coast Guard (ICG) boat successfully navigated under the bridge, highlighting its clearance and waterway accessibility. Following the boat’s passage, a train traversed the bridge, demonstrating its structural integrity and rail connectivity.

(With Inputs From ANI)

