The ceasefire was unexpectedly announced by former US President Donald Trump via Truth Social at 5:25 PM IST (8:00 AM in Washington D.C.). He praised the decision by both nations and credited US mediation efforts for the breakthrough.

Just hours after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was officially announced, India accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement. On Saturday evening, Indian officials reported cross-border violations, including drone sightings and explosions, prompting immediate military retaliation.

In a statement issued around 11 PM IST, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed multiple ceasefire breaches. “Over the past three hours, there have been continuous violations of the agreement made earlier today between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan,” Misri stated. He added that Indian forces had responded appropriately and were maintaining heightened alertness across the border areas.

Misri also urged Pakistan to act responsibly and take steps to de-escalate the situation. He emphasized that India takes these violations seriously and will deal firmly with any future infractions along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC).

In How Many Hours Did Pakistan Break The Ceasefire Agreement With India?

Pakistan broke the ceasefire agreement in just 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Following the ceasefire announcement, drone activity was reported in multiple areas including Srinagar and parts of Gujarat. Indian forces responded by intercepting the drones, escalating concerns about the stability of the newly announced truce.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the situation on X (formerly Twitter), posting at 8:53 PM: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar.” In a follow-up post less than 20 minutes later, he wrote, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Ceasefire Declared by Donald Trump at 5:25 PM IST

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted.

Details of the Agreement Shared by Both Nations

India’s Foreign Secretary confirmed that the Pakistani DGMO called his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM IST. It was agreed that hostilities would cease on land, in the air, and at sea from 5:00 PM IST. Both sides reportedly issued directives to implement the ceasefire on the ground.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also acknowledged the agreement in an official statement.

India Maintains Tough Stance Despite Ceasefire

Despite the announcement, Indian officials clarified that the ceasefire was conditional and did not alter the country’s diplomatic stance toward Pakistan. Measures such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty remain in effect.

During a Defence Ministry briefing, Commodore Raghu R Nair said, “Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength, and any future escalation will face a decisive response. We are fully prepared for any required operations to defend the nation.”

The swift violation of the ceasefire highlights the fragile nature of peace efforts between India and Pakistan. With tensions escalating again, the future of diplomatic resolution appears uncertain unless both sides recommit to sustained and verifiable de-escalation.

