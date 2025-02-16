In Pics: Horrifying Stampede At The New Delhi Railway Station, Mahakumbh Passengers Rushed To Death

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including two children, while several others sustained injuries. The chaos unfolded on platforms 14 and 15 following the cancellation of two trains bound for Prayagraj.

PM Modi and Railway Minister Respond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident, stating on X, “Deeply saddened by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all necessary assistance to those affected.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the rush had eased and the situation was under control. He extended his condolences to the victims’ families and announced a high-level inquiry into the disaster.

Also Read: New Delhi Railway Station Trends, 15 People Killed In Stampede: What Happened?