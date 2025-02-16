Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • In Pics: Horrifying Stampede At The New Delhi Railway Station, Mahakumbh Passengers Rushed To Death

In Pics: Horrifying Stampede At The New Delhi Railway Station, Mahakumbh Passengers Rushed To Death

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including two children, while several others sustained injuries.

In Pics: Horrifying Stampede At The New Delhi Railway Station, Mahakumbh Passengers Rushed To Death


A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including two children, while several others sustained injuries. The chaos unfolded on platforms 14 and 15 following the cancellation of two trains bound for Prayagraj.

Here’s Some Pictures From The Horror:

New Delhi Railway Station Post Stampede

New Delhi Railway Station Crowd

Crowd Rushing inside the train to Prayagraj

Mass people rushing inside the train to Prayagraj

Inputs from PTI: The Crowd In New Delhi Railway Station

 

PM Modi and Railway Minister Respond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident, stating on X“Deeply saddened by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all necessary assistance to those affected.”

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the rush had eased and the situation was under control. He extended his condolences to the victims’ families and announced a high-level inquiry into the disaster.

Also Read: New Delhi Railway Station Trends, 15 People Killed In Stampede: What Happened?

