Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Income Tax Department Raids Parle Products’ Mumbai Offices Amidst Financial Scrutiny

Income Tax Department Raids Parle Products’ Mumbai Offices Amidst Financial Scrutiny

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at Parle Products' Mumbai offices on March 7, scrutinizing financial records amidst undisclosed allegations.

Income Tax Department Raids Parle Products’ Mumbai Offices Amidst Financial Scrutiny


The Income Tax (IT) Department initiated search operations today at the offices and manufacturing unit of Parle Products Pvt Ltd, renowned for its iconic Parle-G biscuits, located in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The raids, conducted by the Foreign Assets Unit and the Investigation Wing of the IT Department, aim to scrutinize the company’s financial transactions and overseas assets. As of now, the specific reasons behind the raids remain undisclosed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parle’s Financial Performance

Parle Biscuits, a subsidiary of Parle Products, reported a substantial increase in profits for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company’s profit surged to ₹1,606.95 crore, doubling from ₹743.66 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY23). Revenue from operations experienced a 2% rise, reaching ₹14,349.4 crore, while total revenue saw a 5.31% increase, amounting to ₹15,085.76 crore.

Company Overview

Established in 1929, Parle Products has been a significant player in India’s biscuit and confectionery industry. The company introduced its famous Parle-Gluco biscuits in 1938, which later evolved into the beloved Parle-G brand. Over the decades, Parle has maintained a dominant presence in the market, with its products becoming household staples across the nation.

Ongoing Investigation

While the IT Department’s raids are underway, no official statements have been released regarding the findings or the specific allegations prompting the investigation. Authorities are meticulously examining Parle’s financial records, focusing on potential discrepancies in financial transactions and undisclosed overseas assets. The company has yet to issue a public response to the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested

Filed under

Income Tax raid Mumbai Parle Products Parle-G

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To...

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic War Looms Large

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic...

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR