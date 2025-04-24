Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Increase In Fares, Longer Detours, Higher Operational Costs: Here’s How Pakistan Airspace Closure Will Affect Indian Airlines

Increase In Fares, Longer Detours, Higher Operational Costs: Here’s How Pakistan Airspace Closure Will Affect Indian Airlines

With the ban in effect, airlines including Air India and IndiGo have confirmed that their international operations will be affected. Flights departing from Delhi and northern cities are expected to take alternative, longer routes over the Arabian Sea.

Increase In Fares, Longer Detours, Higher Operational Costs: Here’s How Pakistan Airspace Closure Will Affect Indian Airlines

Air India and IndiGo have confirmed that their international flights are impacted by Pakistan's airspace closure


Pakistan has recently prohibited Indian carriers from using its airspace. This restriction applies to every aircraft registered in India, whether owned or leased by Indian airlines.

Impact on Flight Routes and Travel Duration

With the ban in effect, airlines including Air India and IndiGo have confirmed that their international operations will be affected. Flights departing from Delhi and northern cities are expected to take alternative, longer routes over the Arabian Sea.

According to aviation officials and pilots, certain flights bound for the US and Europe might see an extension of travel time by approximately 2 to 2.5 hours.

The detour over the Arabian Sea means that aircraft will consume more fuel, which in turn raises operational costs. This extra fuel requirement not only pushes up the expenses but also creates payload limitations, forcing airlines to reduce the number of passengers or cargo they can carry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As a consequence, a senior industry executive estimates that airfares on Indian carriers could jump by 8–12 percent in the short term, with potential further increases if the ban continues.

Additional Airlines Affected

Other carriers such as Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air will also face similar challenges.

The need to adopt longer flight paths is likely to have a widespread impact across the industry, affecting overall scheduling and route efficiency.

This is not the first instance of such a measure. Similar restrictions were imposed by Pakistan in February 2019 following the Pulwama attack and subsequent air strikes by the Indian Air Force in Balakot, which led to a several-month-long closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian flights.

ALSO READ: What Did The Taliban Government In Afghanistan Say About The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan airspace closure

Mahira Khan speaks on Pah

What Did Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan, SRK’s Former Co-Star, Say About Pahalgam Terror Attack?
Pope Francis, died on Mon

From Trump To Prince William And Zelenskyy, These Top Global Leaders Will Attend Pope Francis’...
Pedro Pascal and JK Rowli

Why Did Pedro Pascal Call JK Rowling A Heinous Loser? Here’s What Happened
Air India and IndiGo have

Increase In Fares, Longer Detours, Higher Operational Costs: Here’s How Pakistan Airspace Closure Will Affect...
During a phone call on Ma

Trump Brought Up the Idea of Canada Becoming ’51st State’ During Call With Carney: Report
Will Stricter H-1B Visa R

Explained: What Is an H-1B Visa and Who Uses It?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Did Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan, SRK’s Former Co-Star, Say About Pahalgam Terror Attack?

What Did Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan, SRK’s Former Co-Star, Say About Pahalgam Terror Attack?

From Trump To Prince William And Zelenskyy, These Top Global Leaders Will Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral

From Trump To Prince William And Zelenskyy, These Top Global Leaders Will Attend Pope Francis’...

Why Did Pedro Pascal Call JK Rowling A Heinous Loser? Here’s What Happened

Why Did Pedro Pascal Call JK Rowling A Heinous Loser? Here’s What Happened

Trump Brought Up the Idea of Canada Becoming ’51st State’ During Call With Carney: Report

Trump Brought Up the Idea of Canada Becoming ’51st State’ During Call With Carney: Report

Explained: What Is an H-1B Visa and Who Uses It?

Explained: What Is an H-1B Visa and Who Uses It?

Entertainment

What Did Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan, SRK’s Former Co-Star, Say About Pahalgam Terror Attack?

What Did Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan, SRK’s Former Co-Star, Say About Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Why Did Pedro Pascal Call JK Rowling A Heinous Loser? Here’s What Happened

Why Did Pedro Pascal Call JK Rowling A Heinous Loser? Here’s What Happened

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After