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Home > India News > Increased Surveillance, Patrolling, Make Every Possible Effort to Prevent Rape And Molestation in Delhi: Supreme Court to Delhi Police

Increased Surveillance, Patrolling, Make Every Possible Effort to Prevent Rape And Molestation in Delhi: Supreme Court to Delhi Police

The Court said issuing guidelines on paper would not be enough and stressed that the directions must be implemented on the ground. It asked the police to take strict steps to ensure that incidents of rape and other sexual offences are prevented. The Court also directed the Delhi Police to conduct regular patrolling during both the day and night. It stressed the need for greater surveillance in public places, including parks, roads and transport hubs.

The Court said that if the police force was insufficient, the authorities should begin the recruitment process. It also stressed the need for proper training of police personnel. (AI Image)
The Court said that if the police force was insufficient, the authorities should begin the recruitment process. It also stressed the need for proper training of police personnel. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 14:50 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to make every possible effort to prevent rape and molestation in Delhi-NCR. The Court stressed the need for increased surveillance and patrolling to deter potential offenders.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran was hearing a suo motu case concerning recent incidents of rape in Delhi. The Court directed the Delhi Police to increase surveillance in areas where women may be more vulnerable to sexual crimes. These include bus stands, Metro stations, railway stations, schools, colleges and other public places.

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The Bench also asked the police to pay special attention to North Campus and South Campus. It said the police know which areas are more vulnerable to crime and should conduct regular surveys to identify security gaps.

The Court said issuing guidelines on paper would not be enough and stressed that the directions must be implemented on the ground. It asked the police to take strict steps to ensure that incidents of rape and other sexual offences are prevented. The Court also directed the Delhi Police to conduct regular patrolling during both the day and night. It stressed the need for greater surveillance in public places, including parks, roads and transport hubs.

The Bench said the police could also conduct door-to-door checks to identify the people living in particular areas. It emphasised that the prevention of sexual offences was a major challenge for the Delhi Police and that accountability must be fixed.

The Court said that if the police force was insufficient, the authorities should begin the recruitment process. It also stressed the need for proper training of police personnel.

The Bench further said that trials in sexual offence cases should not be delayed. It indicated that it would examine how these cases were progressing before the trial courts.

During the hearing, the Court also referred to the 2012 Nirbhaya case and asked the police to focus on places where unauthorised eateries allegedly serve alcohol. It stressed the need to improve security arrangements in public places.

The Court had earlier raised concerns over poor lighting, inadequate surveillance and a lack of basic security facilities at public places. It said such shortcomings could make parks, roads and public transport areas unsafe.

The Supreme Court has been monitoring the matter since its September 28 order, when it directed the Delhi Police to conduct a security audit of public places and vulnerable locations, including parks, roads, bus stands and Metro stations.

The Bench has now sought a status report from the Delhi Police within four weeks. The matter will be heard next on November 16.

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Increased Surveillance, Patrolling, Make Every Possible Effort to Prevent Rape And Molestation in Delhi: Supreme Court to Delhi Police

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