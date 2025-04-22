‘Indefensible And Shocks The Conscience Of The Court’: Delhi High Court Slams Ramdev Over ‘Sharbat Jihad’ Remark

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday made strong remarks against yoga guru Ramdev over his controversial “Sharbat Jihad” comment, saying it was “indefensible” and “shocks the conscience of the court.” The criticism came while hearing a defamation case filed by Hamdard Laboratories, makers of the popular drink Rooh Afza.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday made strong remarks against yoga guru Ramdev over his controversial “Sharbat Jihad” comment, saying it was “indefensible” and “shocks the conscience of the court.” The criticism came while hearing a defamation case filed by Hamdard Laboratories, makers of the popular drink Rooh Afza.

The remarks were made by Justice Amit Bansal, who did not hold back in expressing his concerns about the kind of language used in Ramdev’s public statements. The case has now turned into a flashpoint between concerns about hate speech, freedom of expression, and the responsibilities of public figures.

Ramdev’s Rooh Afza Allegations Spark Legal Trouble

The case started after Ramdev, during a promotional event for Patanjali Ayurved’s Gulab Sharbat, made remarks indirectly targeting Rooh Afza. On April 3, he claimed that a certain sharbat-making company was using its earnings to build mosques and madrasas, which he referred to as “sharbat jihad.”

These comments quickly gained attention online and offline. Hamdard Laboratories, the company behind Rooh Afza, responded by filing a suit in the Delhi High Court. They accused Ramdev of making defamatory and communal statements aimed at harming their reputation and business.

Court Finds the Comments Shocking

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Hamdard in the case, told the court that this issue goes far beyond simple brand rivalry.

“This is a case which is shocking, which goes beyond disparagement. This is a case of creating communal divide, akin to hate speech. It will not have protection from law of defamation,” Rohatgi said, according to legal news site Bar and Bench.

He also urged the court to take the issue seriously given the kind of divisions it could fuel in a diverse country like India.

“This should not be even allowed for a moment. We have enough problems in this country,” Rohatgi added.

Justice Bansal responded strongly and called Ramdev’s remarks “indefensible”, warning of the possible damage such comments can do to society. The judge said he was “shocked” after hearing what was said.

The matter has been postponed temporarily, and the court has asked Ramdev’s legal team to appear and respond.

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Files FIR Request

Meanwhile, the controversy has also sparked political reactions. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed a formal request with TT Nagar police station in Bhopal, asking for an FIR to be registered against Ramdev.

Singh accused him of spreading religious hatred and attempting to stir up communal tensions. He cited sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, specifically those dealing with promoting enmity between communities and insulting religious beliefs.

In his complaint, Singh said that Ramdev had made these remarks to boost sales of Patanjali products by targeting another company’s product based on religion.

What Did Ramdev Say in the Video?

The video that triggered the controversy was shared by a Facebook page called “Patanjali Products.” The caption in Hindi, when translated, said, “Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaner being sold under the name of ‘sharbat jihad’ and cold drinks. Bring home only Patanjali sharbat and juices.”

In the video, Ramdev can be seen warning people about soft drinks, comparing them to toilet cleaners, and calling them harmful. He then goes on to say, “In the name of quenching thirst during summers, people drink cold beverages that are basically toilet cleaners. On one side, there’s the attack of toilet-cleaner-like poison, and on the other, there’s a company selling sharbat, which uses the money earned from it to build mosques and madrasas. That’s fine, it’s their religion.”

Ramdev claimed that buying that company’s sharbat indirectly funds mosques and madrasas. In contrast, he said drinking Patanjali’s rose sharbat helps fund gurukuls, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

“But if you drink that sharbat, it supports the construction of mosques and madrasas. On the other hand, if you drink Patanjali’s rose sharbat, it supports the setting up of gurukuls, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board,” he said.

He then compared this so-called “sharbat jihad” to other controversial terms like “love jihad” and “vote jihad” and warned people to protect themselves from it.

“That’s why I say, just like there is love jihad and vote jihad, there is also sharbat jihad. So, you must protect yourself from this sharbat jihad,” Ramdev added.

