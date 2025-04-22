Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List

Over 2,000 teachers launched an indefinite sit-in protest outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters on Monday night, after the commission failed to release the list of 2016 SSC qualifiers whose jobs were annulled by the Supreme Court.

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List


Over 2,000 teachers launched an indefinite sit-in protest outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters on Monday night, after the commission failed to release the list of 2016 SSC qualifiers whose jobs were annulled by the Supreme Court. The list was due by 6 pm but never arrived, sparking outrage.

Clashes erupted between the protestors and police as angry teachers attempted to breach barricades around the SSC office, accusing the commission of ignoring the plight of those recruited after the third round of counselling—deemed invalid by the SSC’s internal review.

In a late-night statement, SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said the commission would comply with the Supreme Court’s April 3 verdict and confirmed that teachers who had rendered services would be paid as per the existing system. However, no clarity was given on the full list of candidates declared “untainted.”

The agitating teachers, many of whom had marched earlier from Karunamoyee to the SSC headquarters at Wipro Crossing, demanded the resignation of Chairman Majumdar and Education Minister Bratya Basu. They also surrounded Derozio Bhavan, blocking exit routes of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Ramanuj Ganguly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A 13-member delegation met Majumdar in a closed-door meeting that lasted for several hours, but failed to yield a resolution. The protest, meanwhile, continued into the night.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front extended support to the protestors, calling for justice for the terminated staff. The April 3 Supreme Court ruling had scrapped the entire 2016 recruitment panel, impacting nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching employees in state-run schools due to procedural irregularities.

Must Read: Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Filed under

WB Teachers Protest

newsx

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...
PM Modi is set for a quic

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...
newsx

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...
The Supreme Court is set

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal
newsx

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise
Stock Market Today: Flat

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!

Entertainment

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave