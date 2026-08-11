Independence Day 2026: Want To Watch Red Fort Flag Hoisting? Here’s How To Book Tickets

India is set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. The country has completed 79 years of Independence and is entering its 80th year. Many people across the country watch the Independence Day flag hoisting at the Red Fort and make it a special experience.

Watching the flag hoisting is a special experience, but not everyone knows that ordinary people can also attend the celebrations. People who want to watch the event do not need any VIP pass to attend it. All you need is a valid ticket and identity proof.



How To Book Independence Day 2026 Tickets Online?

People planning to attend the Red Fort Independence Day celebrations 2026 can check the online ticketing facility through the Ministry of Defence’s Aamantran portal.

The process is simple. Follow these steps:

Visit the official Aamantran website at aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Check whether tickets for the Independence Day ceremony are available.

Select the ticket booking option.

If you are already registered, enter your mobile number and captcha.

New users will need to complete the registration process.

Enter details such as your name, date of birth, mobile number and ID proof details.

Upload a scanned copy of an accepted identity document, such as an Aadhaar card, passport or voter ID.

Submit the form after checking all details carefully.

After the submission of your application, the process of booking the tickets will come to an end.

But do make sure that the information you fill is correct and corresponds to your ID proof. In case there is any discrepancy in your identity card, your ticket could get cancelled.

Can You Get Independence Day Tickets Offline?

Yes, people who prefer booking tickets offline instead of online can find offline ticket booths in Delhi. There may be some offline ticket counters at the designated buildings of the Government. One can check the details on the website of the Ministry of Defence.

What Is Special About Independence Day 2026?

The celebration of Independence Day in 2026 will become even more significant, as India will be celebrating its 80th Independence Day. One significant event of the celebration will be the singing of “Vande Mataram” prior to the National Anthem at the Red Fort event.

Moreover, the theme of the celebration this year is going to be “Yuva Shakti”, which is associated with increased youth involvement. This year is also the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, thus adding importance to the song for this particular year. For those wishing to participate in the event personally, it will be advisable to secure their tickets in advance.