Independence Day Stunt Goes Wrong? Women Lean Out Of Moving Mumbai Local Train

Women were seen performing dangerous stunts on a moving Mumbai local train while holding tricolour dupattas ahead of Independence Day, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. The women leaned out of the train doorway as the song ‘I Love My India’ played, apparently attempting a patriotic tribute for August 15. The stunt, however, has raised serious safety concerns as leaning out of a moving train can result in fatal accidents.

The incident has renewed concerns over passengers filming social media content at train doorways. Commuters and authorities have stressed that safety should take priority over online trends and urged passengers to follow railway safety rules while travelling on the Mumbai local.

Mumbai local stunts have triggered safety concerns before

The latest video is not the first time passengers have risked their lives for social media content on a Mumbai local. In 2019, two young boys were taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force after performing daredevil stunts inside a moving local train.

Around five-six boys had boarded the train at Mankhurd railway station and started performing stunts after it left for Kurla. A passenger sitting in the rear coach recorded the incident and sent the video to the Kurla Railway Protection Force.

Mumbai local stunt video led to RPF action in 2019

When the train reached Kurla railway station, the railway team began searching for the boys. Officers managed to catch two of them, while the others escaped.

The two boys were released after counseling and were given over to their parents. In the past, the incident pointed out the dangers of playing stunts on trains, whereas the recent video clip of the local train in Mumbai has once again thrown light on railway safety before Independence Day.

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