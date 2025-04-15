India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet at a 10 km depth. Experts highlight the danger of shallow quakes and urge better preparedness in this tectonically active region.

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of over ₹13,500 crore, has been arrested in Belgium, marking a major breakthrough for Indian investigative agencies after a prolonged seven-year pursuit.

Choksi was detained on Saturday while allegedly attempting to flee to Switzerland citing health reasons. However, Belgian authorities acted swiftly on the request of Indian agencies the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and apprehended him before he could escape.

Indian officials promptly invoked a nearly 125-year-old extradition treaty between India and Belgium, first signed on October 29, 1901, during British rule. The treaty was amended in 1907, 1911, and 1958, and continued after Indian independence via an exchange of letters in 1954.

The India-Belgium extradition treaty allows for the transfer of individuals accused of serious crimes such as fraud, forgery, bribery, drug trafficking, murder, and extortion, provided that the crimes are considered punishable in both countries a legal principle known as dual criminality.

A senior CBI officer confirmed that a formal extradition request had been submitted, backed by strong evidence. The charges against Choksi include criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), destruction of evidence (IPC 201), criminal breach of trust (IPC 409), cheating (IPC 420), falsification of accounts (IPC 477A), and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act (Sections 7 and 13).

“Belgium examined our request at multiple levels and found that the evidence and charges aligned with their legal framework. Since dual criminality is essential, they certified that the accusations against Choksi were indeed punishable in Belgium,” a senior officer from CBI said on condition of anonymity.

Under the treaty, extradition may be denied for political crimes or if the accused is a citizen of the requested country, but neither applies in this case. Also, India had already tracked Choksi in Antwerp in August 2024, following which the formal process began.

The treaty imposes clear timelines: a formal extradition request must be made within 14 days of the arrest, and proof of crimes must be submitted within two months, failing which the accused may be released. The treaty also ensures that the extradited individual cannot be prosecuted for additional crimes unless they are given a chance to return or provide consent, and they cannot be sent to a third country without permission.

Choksi, a key figure in one of India’s biggest banking fraud cases, fled India in 2018 and had been residing in the Caribbean island of Antigua and Barbuda, where he gained citizenship. His arrest in Belgium was unexpected and reportedly happened just before he could move to Switzerland for “treatment”.

The development marks a major step forward for India’s attempt to bring back high-profile economic offenders. If the extradition is successfully completed, Choksi will face legal proceedings in India for his role in the multi-crore PNB scam.

