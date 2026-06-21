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Home > India News > India Adds 3 New Naval Warships: What It Means For Country’s Maritime Power, Global Ambitions

India Adds 3 New Naval Warships: What It Means For Country’s Maritime Power, Global Ambitions

India took a major step in strengthening its maritime defence capabilities as three indigenously designed and built naval platforms joined the Indian Navy on Sunday. The induction of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray is expected to enhance combat readiness, underwater surveillance and hydrographic operations. The move also underlines India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing and expanding naval reach.

India commissions INS Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray, boosting naval strength and maritime security. Photo: ANI
India commissions INS Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray, boosting naval strength and maritime security. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-21 14:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships – INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. The induction of three indigenously built frontline platforms will augment the strength of the Indian Navy.
Designed by the India Navy’s Warship Design Bureau as well as by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and constructed by GRSE, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare.
Together, they reflect the Navy’s balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats, a release said.

About Dunagiri, Sanshodhak & Agray

Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy’s combat capability.

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.

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Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

India’s Growing Naval Power

The three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, the release said.

Their construction involved extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, and generated substantial direct and indirect employment.

The commissioning of these vessels highlights the collaborative efforts of the Government of India, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs in advancing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India’s maritime capabilities, the release said.

“An important event linked to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Surakshit Bharat and Viksit Bharat is taking place here today. INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray were commissioned into the Indian Navy. Today, June 21, is also celebrated as World Hydrography Day, and it is a wonderful coincidence that on this day, we have commissioned India’s most advanced hydrography ship, INS Sanshodhak,” PM Modi said while leading Yoga day celebrations in West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know

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India Adds 3 New Naval Warships: What It Means For Country’s Maritime Power, Global Ambitions
Tags: defence newsindian navyINS AgrayINS DunagiriINS Sanshodhak

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