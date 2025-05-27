Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested Successfully

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested Successfully

India’s Defence Ministry clears the execution plan for the AMCA stealth fighter jet. DRDO also tests high-energy laser weapons, marking a major leap in future warfare tech.

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested Successfully


In a significant step toward establishing India as a next-generation air power, the Ministry of Defence has formally approved the execution framework for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, aimed at developing the country’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared the operational roadmap that entrusts the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to lead the AMCA programme in collaboration with private sector partners. The move signals India’s intent to fast-track indigenous aerospace capabilities, aligning with the national vision of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance).

India’s Stealth Fighter: A Leap into the Future

The AMCA is designed as a multirole, stealth-focused fighter with cutting-edge features including:

  • Sensor fusion

  • Internal weapons bays

  • Supercruise capability

  • Advanced avionics and EW suites

According to DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, India is committed to delivering the AMCA by 2035. The programme received Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) clearance in 2024, giving it a ten-year runway, comparable to global fifth-generation platforms like the F-35 or China’s J-20.

“We learnt a lot from the Kaveri engine, but that was fourth-gen. Now we’re aiming for sixth-gen engine tech,” said Dr. Kamat.

A foreign OEM partnership is being pursued to jointly develop the high-performance engine, minimizing risks and speeding up development.

India Joins the Laser Arms Race

In another milestone, India has successfully tested a 30-kilowatt Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system developed by the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) under DRDO. The Mk-II(A) laser system disabled multiple drones during trials at the National Open Air Range, Kurnool.

With this test, India joins an elite club — alongside the US, Russia, and China — possessing high-energy laser capabilities aimed at neutralizing UAVs and electronic surveillance.

Future variants are expected to include microwave-based systems and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) technologies to tackle a broader range of aerial and electronic threats.

Strategic Implications: New Chapter in Indian Defence

The twin advancements approval for the AMCA and successful laser weapon tests come as other indigenous platforms like:

  • VSHORAD (Very Short Range Air Defence)

  • MPATGM (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile)

  • LCA Mk II (Light Combat Aircraft)

approach operational induction. Analysts view the AMCA’s trajectory as a litmus test for India’s ability to achieve true aerospace autonomy.

“The synergy between DRDO labs, industry, and academia in this programme is setting the tone for what the future of warfare will look like,” Dr. Kamat noted.

India’s defence landscape is undergoing a significant shift. With the AMCA project now officially underway and laser weapons showing real-world success, the country is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation warfare technology. The world will be watching as India takes on the ambitious challenge of delivering its first fifth-gen stealth jet by 2035.

