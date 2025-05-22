India And Afghanistan Agree To Deepen Ties, Reject Pakistan’s Disinformation Campaign

India and Afghanistan reject Pakistan’s disinformation, vow to boost cooperation after first Jaishankar-Muttaqi meeting since Taliban takeover in 2021.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held talks on May 15, marking their first high-level engagement since the Taliban assumed power in 2021. The discussions, aimed at reviving and reinforcing bilateral cooperation, saw both leaders commit to advancing collaboration across several areas, while jointly pushing back against Pakistan’s alleged attempts to create distrust between the two nations.

#WATCH | Delhi: On trilateral talks between foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in China, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen some reports. I have nothing further to say beyond that." On EAM Dr S Jaishankar's conversation with the acting Foreign…

During a press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the progress made. “The External Affairs Minister thanked Acting Foreign Minister for his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. They also agreed to advance bilateral cooperation in several areas,” Jaiswal said.

One of the key points addressed was Pakistan’s attempts to spread false narratives, including accusations that India launched missile strikes on Afghan territory and collaborated with the Taliban in fake operations during Operation Sindoor. Both Jaishankar and Muttaqi rejected these claims as baseless, affirming their shared goal of safeguarding trust and preventing external interference in their diplomatic relationship.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence had earlier denied Pakistan’s allegations, stating that “Afghanistan is safe and secure. No such incident has taken place,” as reported by Khaama Press, quoting Afghan defence spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi.

India also slammed the allegations, calling them “completely ludicrous”, and reaffirmed its commitment to stability in the region.

In addition to addressing disinformation, the two leaders discussed development cooperation and humanitarian assistance, signaling a broader strategy for rebuilding ties after years of geopolitical tension and uncertainty.

Sources close to the meeting said the Taliban committed to ensuring that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism against India, particularly by Pakistan-backed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This assurance is critical for India, which has repeatedly raised concerns about terrorism emanating from the region.

While reports have emerged about trilateral talks between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan taking place in Beijing, the MEA declined to comment further, stating, “We have seen some reports. I have nothing further to say beyond that.”

The meeting marks a notable shift in India-Afghanistan relations, with both countries pledging to move forward independently and resist any efforts by third parties particularly Pakistan to disrupt their diplomatic path.

