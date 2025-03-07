Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
India and Bangladesh Strengthening Ties Through Development Cooperation: MEA

India and Bangladesh are strengthening ties through development cooperation, with a focus on implementing mutually agreed-upon projects in timely manner, Randhir Jaiswal said.

India and Bangladesh are strengthening their relations through development cooperation, with a focus on implementing mutually agreed-upon projects in a timely manner, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly briefing on Friday.

“Development cooperation is a priority area of our relations with the people of Bangladesh. The recent security situation and long-standing local issues have affected the pace of implementation of some of these projects. The official discussions, therefore, focused on rationalising the project portfolio and executing mutually agreed-upon projects in a time-bound manner. Subject to obtaining the committed support and pending clearances from the Bangladesh side, we plan to move forward with these projects, Jaiswal said.

In another significant development, the 86th meeting of the Joint Committee overseeing the Ganga Water Treaty was held in Kolkata to discuss technical issues related to the treaty, water flow measurements, and mutual interests.

“The 86th meeting of the Joint Committee constituted to oversee the implementation of the Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh was held on March 6, 2025, in Kolkata. This routine technical meeting, which is scheduled thrice annually, is part of an institutional structured mechanism associated with the implementation of the Treaty signed in 1996. At the meeting, the two sides discussed technical issues pertaining to the Ganga Water Treaty, the measurement of water flows and other issues of mutual interest,” Jaiswal added.

A technical delegation from Bangladesh went to Kolkata earlier this week to discuss the sharing of water resources between the two countries, ANI reported, quoting officials.

Meetings between India and Bangladesh discussed the implementation of the Ganges Agreement and various technical issues of the common rivers,” ANI quoted Kazi Shahidur Rahman, Executive Engineer of JRC, as saying.

“The delegation will return to Dhaka on March 8,” he added.

