India And China Near Completion Of Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Defence Sources

Indian and Chinese military forces are reportedly close to finalizing their disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok regions of eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese military forces are reportedly close to finalizing their disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok regions of eastern Ladakh, according to defense sources cited by ANI on Tuesday. Both nations are currently engaged in cross-verifying the withdrawal of troops and military infrastructure in these sensitive areas, with the deadline for this process set for today, October 29.

New Patrolling Agreement

Last week, India and China reached a new patrolling agreement aimed at easing nearly four years of military and diplomatic tensions that have flared up since the violent clashes in the Pangong Lake and Galwan Valley in May-June 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. Under the terms of this agreement, both countries will return to their pre-April 2020 positions.

Despite this return to earlier positions, both India and China will retain their surveillance capabilities in Depsang and Demchok. They have committed to informing each other before conducting patrols to prevent any potential miscommunications.

Ongoing Military Collaboration

Military commanders from both sides will maintain regular dialogue to ensure smooth operations on the ground. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the Indian military’s commitment to rebuilding trust with their Chinese counterparts. He stated, “This (rebuilding of trust) will happen once we are able to see each other and convince and reassure each other that we are not creeping into buffer zones that have been created.”

Future De-escalation Plans

While disengagement is underway, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted that discussions on de-escalation would follow once both sides are assured that the terms of the agreement have been respected. “Troops’ disengagement first, de-escalation next,” he stated, indicating that the timeline for de-escalation remains uncertain until further progress is made.

Concerns persist about other areas, including Gogra-Hot Springs, where Indian and Chinese forces had previously backed down. Intelligence reports suggest that China continues to hold significant territory in the Depsang plains, a region crucial for India’s strategic interests.

Importance of Depsang and Demchok

Depsang is vital for India, providing access to the Daulat Beg Oldie airstrip and safeguarding critical logistics. Meanwhile, Demchok is split along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with India controlling the western part that China claims.

A Message from Leadership

The patrolling agreement was announced just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia for the BRICS summit, where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a statement, Modi underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border, stressing the need for “mutual trust, mutual respect.”

The ongoing dialogue and military adjustments reflect both countries’ efforts to stabilize the situation along their contested border.

ALSO READ: Walkout Protest Erupts Over Delhi Waqf Board’s Presentation In JPC Meeting