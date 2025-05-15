‘India and Honduras Open New Chapter in Ties with Delhi Embassy Inauguration’: EAM S. Jaishankar

In a step that strengthens India’s growing global partnerships, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday hailed the inauguration of the Embassy of Honduras in New Delhi as a major development in the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Speaking at the formal opening ceremony, which was also attended by Eduardo Enrique Reina García, Honduras’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Jaishankar said the embassy’s opening marked more than just a symbolic event—it signified a shared commitment to deepen ties and explore new opportunities.

“This occasion marks a significant milestone and opens up a promising new chapter in the warm and longstanding relationship between our two countries,” he said.

A Warm Gesture Amid Tragedy

During his speech, Jaishankar also took a moment to thank Honduras for publicly condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left several dead and injured.

“Minister, let me first acknowledge the statement of solidarity that we heard from your country on the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and we particularly value your public commitment to opposition to terrorism in all its forms and the fact that it is something which is completely unacceptable to any form of civilised world. We very much appreciate your support and solidarity as we battle terrorism today in our region,” he said.

This moment of appreciation highlighted the growing sense of mutual trust between the two nations, especially in areas of global concern such as terrorism.

Embassy Opening More Than Just a Ceremony

Jaishankar made it clear that the embassy’s launch was not just a formal event, but a key moment in building stronger institutional ties.

“Where the opening of this embassy is concerned, I regard it as more than a ceremonial event. It is a testament to the shared vision and mutual commitment of our two nations to deepen our bilateral ties to fortify our institutional linkages and to expand the frontiers of our cooperation,” he said.

A Shared Aspiration for Wider Regional Engagement

While celebrating the new chapter between India and Honduras, Jaishankar also noted that this move reflects India’s broader ambition to engage with the entire Central American region.

“It reflects our common aspiration to forge partnerships not just with Honduras but with the larger region—relationships that transcend geography and embody the values of mutual respect, solidarity and shared progress,” he said.

Diplomatic Relations Since 1994

India and Honduras formally established diplomatic relations on September 28, 1994, and since then, their cooperation has grown steadily across various areas.

“Since the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Honduras on the 28th of September 1994, our relationship has grown steadily across multiple dimensions, political, commercial, developmental, and cultural. Our engagements have been guided by a spirit of friendship and a strong belief that international cooperation serves the broader interests of humanity,” Jaishankar said.

Growing Economic Engagements

Jaishankar gave a snapshot of how the two nations have built a solid economic partnership over the years, noting that bilateral trade now stands at $310 million.

“In the last three decades, our economic engagements have grown steadily. They’ve been underpinned by trade, by investment, by technical cooperation. Bilateral trade is today USD 310 million to be exact. And we have a diversified basket which includes pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles and machinery while we import coffee, wood and leather from Honduras,” he said.

He also highlighted several sectors that show great potential for future growth, including agribusiness, renewable energy, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing.

“Now this commercial exchange highlights the considerable potential that exists in areas such as agri business, renewable energy, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing,” he added.

More Investment, More Collaboration

Both sides have recognized the need to foster deeper investment opportunities and create stronger business partnerships.

“In fact, all the areas that we discussed today in our very productive talks earlier in the afternoon. We recognize the need today to strengthen our business to business linkages to foster greater investment partnerships and to explore complimentarities while exchanging experiences where Indian companies are concerned,” Jaishankar said.

He pointed out that Honduras has particular interest in renewable energy and IT-enabled services, and said India sees great promise given the country’s strategic location and investor-friendly policies.

“I do want to recognize that they have a particular interest in renewable energy and IT enabled services sectors. We think that your country’s strategic location, its favorable investment climate and its demand for sustainable solutions make it an attractive destination,” he added.

5G Collaboration: A Step into the Future

One of the most notable recent developments is a tech partnership between Hondatel and Reliance Jio. The two companies signed an MoU to roll out 5G services in Honduras, marking a big leap in digital connectivity between the nations.

“Recently, Hondatel, which is your national telecom operator, had signed a memorandum of understanding with one of our major telecom players—Reliance Jio, paving the way for the rollout of a 5G network in Honduras. This collaboration marks a significant step in digital connectivity partnership as well as in technology innovation,” he said.

A Hub for Engagement

Jaishankar closed his speech by expressing hope that the new embassy would serve not just as a diplomatic office, but as an active hub for promoting trade, investment, and people-to-people contact. “I’m very confident that the opening of the embassy of Honduras in New Delhi will go a long way to facilitate trade promotion, will encourage business people to use the embassy as a hub for matchmaking, that it will provide institutional support to undertake greater initiative activities and engagements,” he said.