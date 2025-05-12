India and Pakistan DGMO Hold Talks, PM Modi Addresses Nation After Operation Sindoor

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by the Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai.

Lt. Gen. Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistani counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that “we cease hostilities”.

“My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday (Saturday) and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding,” Lt Gen. Ghai had said.

“However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today (Sunday). These violations were responded to robustly,” he added.

Ghai said his counterpart was informed about the violations through a hotline message, as reported by ANI.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.

