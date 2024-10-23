Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India And Pakistan Extend Visa-Free Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh Pilgrims

India and Pakistan have renewed the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor for another five years, allowing Indian Sikhs access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, fostering interfaith harmony.

India And Pakistan Extend Visa-Free Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh Pilgrims

In a significant move of cooperation, India and Pakistan have agreed to renew the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor for an additional five years. The announcement, made by Islamabad on Monday, highlights the continuation of a unique initiative that allows Indian Sikhs to visit a key religious site in Pakistan.

The decision to extend the Kartarpur Corridor agreement follows Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s recent visit to Islamabad. His attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit marked the first time in nearly a decade that a senior Indian diplomat participated in an event in Pakistan.

While Jaishankar’s visit was focused solely on the SCO, it set the stage for the corridor’s renewal, reflecting a moment of constructive engagement between the two countries.

Kartarpur: A Sacred Pathway For Sikh Pilgrims

Launched in 2019, the Kartarpur Corridor offers Indian Sikhs direct access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, passed away in 1539. The visa-free corridor allows pilgrims to cross the international border with ease, promoting religious freedom and cultural exchange. The five-year extension ensures that Sikhs will continue to have access to this important spiritual site.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office emphasized the significance of the renewal, stating that it reflects “Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.” Given the historical context of Punjab—divided between India and Pakistan after the 1947 partition—the Kartarpur Corridor serves as a rare unifying force for Sikhs separated by the border and offers hope for families still affected by partition.

A Glimmer Of Cooperation Amid Limited Diplomatic Ties

Despite the positive step, both India and Pakistan reiterated that there were no bilateral talks during Jaishankar’s visit, keeping the focus strictly on the SCO summit. However, the extension of the corridor agreement highlights the potential for selective cooperation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, even as diplomatic ties remain strained.

The Kartarpur Corridor has been hailed as a “peace corridor,” representing a symbolic yet meaningful gesture of reconciliation. During his 2020 visit to the site, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to it as a “corridor of hope.” It serves as a reminder that, even amid political tensions, religious and cultural ties can pave the way for dialogue and cooperation.

MUST READ | Cyclone Dana: Odisha, WB on High Alert; IAS Officers Deployed and Schools Shut

Filed under

India-Pakistan relations Kartarpur Corridor national news Sikh Pilgrims
Advertisement

Also Read

India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

What Does Cyclone Name ‘Dana’ Mean? Here’s How Cyclones Are Named

What Does Cyclone Name ‘Dana’ Mean? Here’s How Cyclones Are Named

India To Experience Significant Growth In Computing Capacity In 2024, Says Nvidia CEO

India To Experience Significant Growth In Computing Capacity In 2024, Says Nvidia CEO

Paytm Secures NPCI Nod To Onboard New UPI Users After Regulatory Setback

Paytm Secures NPCI Nod To Onboard New UPI Users After Regulatory Setback

Tropical Storm Trami Devastates Philippines: 24 Dead, Millions Affected

Tropical Storm Trami Devastates Philippines: 24 Dead, Millions Affected

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox