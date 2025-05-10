‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military Action’: EAM Jaishankar

The ceasefire understanding was reached on Saturday afternoon following a call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart.

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Indian military response under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, halting all military actions across land, air, and sea.

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Indian military response under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, halting all military actions across land, air, and sea. The announcement came hours after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stand against terrorism.

“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” Jaishankar posted on X, sending a clear message that the ceasefire will not dilute India’s anti-terror position.

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

The ceasefire understanding was reached on Saturday afternoon following a call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart. The agreement, which took effect from 1700 hours IST, includes a complete halt to military action across all domains.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special media briefing, said, “Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.”

The ceasefire comes after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, an incident that further intensified cross-border tensions.

Jaishankar’s tweet underscores India’s position that while peace and dialogue are welcome, there will be zero tolerance toward any form of terrorism- a message many see as directed not just at Pakistan, but also to the international community watching the region closely.

(This is a developing story…)