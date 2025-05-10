Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military Action’: EAM Jaishankar

‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military Action’: EAM Jaishankar

The ceasefire understanding was reached on Saturday afternoon following a call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart.

‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military Action’: EAM Jaishankar

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Indian military response under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, halting all military actions across land, air, and sea.


In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Indian military response under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, halting all military actions across land, air, and sea. The announcement came hours after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stand against terrorism.

“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” Jaishankar posted on X, sending a clear message that the ceasefire will not dilute India’s anti-terror position.

The ceasefire understanding was reached on Saturday afternoon following a call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart. The agreement, which took effect from 1700 hours IST, includes a complete halt to military action across all domains.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special media briefing, said, “Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.”

The ceasefire comes after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, an incident that further intensified cross-border tensions.

Jaishankar’s tweet underscores India’s position that while peace and dialogue are welcome, there will be zero tolerance toward any form of terrorism- a message many see as directed not just at Pakistan, but also to the international community watching the region closely.

(This is a developing story…)

Filed under

India-Pakistan Ceasefire S Jaishankar

Operation Sindoor marked

Operation Sindoor: What India Achieved
One Bullet, Many Birds: H

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!
Operation Sindoor marked

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Punished Through Military And Non Military Means
In the aftermath of the d

‘India And Pakistan Have Today Worked Out An Understanding On Stoppage Of Firing And Military...
Amid the escalating tensi

‘Nation First, Personal Interests Later’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India and Pakistan have r

India and Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Military Action On Land, Air &...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: What India Achieved

Operation Sindoor: What India Achieved

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!

One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Punished Through Military And Non Military Means

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Punished Through Military And Non Military Means

‘Nation First, Personal Interests Later’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Nation First, Personal Interests Later’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India and Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Military Action On Land, Air & Sea, New Delhi Confirms

India and Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Military Action On Land, Air &...

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media