Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘India and US Getting Closer to Trade Deal, But Not Final Yet’: Senior US Trade Official

‘India and US Getting Closer to Trade Deal, But Not Final Yet’: Senior US Trade Official

The United States and India are moving closer to finalizing a trade agreement, but they haven’t quite crossed the finish line yet, according to a senior US trade official.

‘India and US Getting Closer to Trade Deal, But Not Final Yet’: Senior US Trade Official

The United States and India are moving closer to finalizing a trade agreement, but they haven’t quite crossed the finish line yet.


The United States and India are moving closer to finalizing a trade agreement, but they haven’t quite crossed the finish line yet, according to a senior US trade official.

Amid growing talk in American media and policy circles about a possible breakthrough, the top US trade negotiator Jamieson Greer said the two countries are making solid progress — though a deal isn’t quite ready.

“I wouldn’t say finish line (but) close,” Greer told Fox News on Wednesday, when asked if a deal with India was almost done.

Talks still underway, officials in regular contact

Greer, who has deep experience in US trade negotiations, explained that both sides are in frequent communication. He said he’s been regularly talking to India’s Commerce Minister, and US trade officials have made several trips to keep discussions going.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I have a standing call with India’s Trade Minister. I sent my team to India for a week. They were here last week and I met with their chief negotiator,” he said.

This back-and-forth comes at a time when the US is pushing to finalize trade agreements quickly. There’s a 90-day pause in the rollout of new trade tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, and many trade experts believe Washington is hoping to seal deals with key partners, including India, before that window closes.

What’s driving the urgency?

The Trump administration had introduced sweeping tariffs on almost all of America’s trading partners, and then temporarily paused them to allow time for negotiations. That pause created a sense of urgency, with many countries — including India — hoping to work out favorable terms before the tariffs kick in again.

Both Washington and New Delhi have been negotiating several tricky issues, including tariffs on agricultural products, digital trade, and medical devices.

A deal that almost happened in 2020

This isn’t the first time the US and India came close to striking a trade agreement. Back in February 2020, during President Trump’s visit to India, there were strong expectations that a deal would be signed.

At that time, Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative under Trump, had worked closely with Indian officials. Greer was serving as Lighthizer’s Chief of Staff back then and was directly involved in those talks.

But despite months of tough discussions, the agreement fell through at the last minute. Indian officials later blamed the US for changing its position repeatedly.

Indian negotiators at the time claimed the US “kept changing the goalpost,” making it difficult to reach a final agreement.

Other trade deals moving faster

While talks with India are still ongoing, Greer sounded more optimistic about a deal with South Korea. He described those discussions as more forward-thinking and said the US was pushing ahead with the most ambitious proposals available.

This could mean that the US is likely to prioritize trade partners who are moving faster and are more aligned with American goals.

What happens next?

For now, all eyes are on how the talks between India and the US progress in the coming weeks. With teams from both sides continuing to meet and the clock ticking on the 90-day tariff pause, there’s still hope that a deal could come through — but it’s not a done deal yet.

If successful, the agreement could boost trade between two of the world’s biggest democracies and strengthen their growing strategic partnership.

Also Read: FSU Shooting: Six Injured Including One Critical, Suspect In Custody; Campus on Lockdown

Filed under

India US

The United States and Ind

‘India and US Getting Closer to Trade Deal, But Not Final Yet’: Senior US Trade...
A domestic worker who was

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested
newsx

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike
NIA has uncovered critica

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack
President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day
India is getting ready to

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After