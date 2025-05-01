‘India and US Getting Closer to Trade Deal, But Not Final Yet’: Senior US Trade Official

The United States and India are moving closer to finalizing a trade agreement, but they haven’t quite crossed the finish line yet, according to a senior US trade official.

The United States and India are moving closer to finalizing a trade agreement, but they haven’t quite crossed the finish line yet.

The United States and India are moving closer to finalizing a trade agreement, but they haven’t quite crossed the finish line yet, according to a senior US trade official.

Amid growing talk in American media and policy circles about a possible breakthrough, the top US trade negotiator Jamieson Greer said the two countries are making solid progress — though a deal isn’t quite ready.

“I wouldn’t say finish line (but) close,” Greer told Fox News on Wednesday, when asked if a deal with India was almost done.

Talks still underway, officials in regular contact

Greer, who has deep experience in US trade negotiations, explained that both sides are in frequent communication. He said he’s been regularly talking to India’s Commerce Minister, and US trade officials have made several trips to keep discussions going.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I have a standing call with India’s Trade Minister. I sent my team to India for a week. They were here last week and I met with their chief negotiator,” he said.

This back-and-forth comes at a time when the US is pushing to finalize trade agreements quickly. There’s a 90-day pause in the rollout of new trade tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, and many trade experts believe Washington is hoping to seal deals with key partners, including India, before that window closes.

What’s driving the urgency?

The Trump administration had introduced sweeping tariffs on almost all of America’s trading partners, and then temporarily paused them to allow time for negotiations. That pause created a sense of urgency, with many countries — including India — hoping to work out favorable terms before the tariffs kick in again.

Both Washington and New Delhi have been negotiating several tricky issues, including tariffs on agricultural products, digital trade, and medical devices.

A deal that almost happened in 2020

This isn’t the first time the US and India came close to striking a trade agreement. Back in February 2020, during President Trump’s visit to India, there were strong expectations that a deal would be signed.

At that time, Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative under Trump, had worked closely with Indian officials. Greer was serving as Lighthizer’s Chief of Staff back then and was directly involved in those talks.

But despite months of tough discussions, the agreement fell through at the last minute. Indian officials later blamed the US for changing its position repeatedly.

Indian negotiators at the time claimed the US “kept changing the goalpost,” making it difficult to reach a final agreement.

Other trade deals moving faster

While talks with India are still ongoing, Greer sounded more optimistic about a deal with South Korea. He described those discussions as more forward-thinking and said the US was pushing ahead with the most ambitious proposals available.

This could mean that the US is likely to prioritize trade partners who are moving faster and are more aligned with American goals.

What happens next?

For now, all eyes are on how the talks between India and the US progress in the coming weeks. With teams from both sides continuing to meet and the clock ticking on the 90-day tariff pause, there’s still hope that a deal could come through — but it’s not a done deal yet.

If successful, the agreement could boost trade between two of the world’s biggest democracies and strengthen their growing strategic partnership.