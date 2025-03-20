India Approves Indigenous ATAGS Artillery System Worth Rs 7,000 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to the acquisition of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS). This deal, valued at nearly Rs 7,000 crore, marks a significant milestone in India's push for self-reliance in the defence sector, according to official sources.

A Game-Changer in Artillery Technology

The ATAGS is the first artillery gun that has been fully designed, developed, and manufactured in India. It is a 155 mm towed artillery gun with cutting-edge technology, promising to significantly enhance the firepower and operational capability of the Indian Armed Forces.

The ATAGS features a 52-calibre barrel, allowing for an extended firing range of up to 40 km. This increased range, coupled with its larger calibre, ensures higher lethality. The system is also equipped with advanced automation for deployment and target engagement, reducing crew fatigue and improving efficiency. Experts believe this approval signals India’s growing strength in indigenous defence manufacturing and technology.

Upgrading India’s Defence Capabilities

The Indian Army has been looking to modernise its artillery by replacing older 105 mm and 130 mm guns. The induction of ATAGS will be a crucial step in this direction. Its deployment along India’s western and northern borders will provide a strategic advantage by improving operational readiness and enhancing the Army’s firepower.

A Boost for the ‘Make in India’ Initiative

The ATAGS project is a strong example of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. It has been developed in collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private industry partners. Over 65 per cent of its components are domestically sourced. These include essential subsystems like the barrel, muzzle brake, breech mechanism, firing and recoil system, and ammunition handling mechanism.

By producing these key components within the country, India is not only strengthening its defence industry but also reducing dependence on foreign imports. This move ensures a stable supply chain, making it easier to maintain and support the artillery system throughout its lifecycle.

Reduced Dependence on Foreign Technology

One of the most significant advantages of ATAGS is its minimal reliance on foreign technology. Critical components such as the Navigation System, Muzzle Velocity Radar, and various sensors have been designed and sourced within India. This significantly cuts down on the need for foreign imports and enhances India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

The approval and production of ATAGS will create significant employment opportunities. It is estimated that nearly 20 lakh man-days will be generated across different industries involved in the manufacturing process. Additionally, this development strengthens India’s position in the global defence export market, opening up possibilities for future indigenous defence exports.

With the approval of ATAGS, India is taking a bold step towards enhancing its defence capabilities while fostering growth in the domestic defence sector. This development marks a major achievement in the country’s journey towards self-reliance and technological advancement in defence manufacturing.