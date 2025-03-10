Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
  India-Armenia Relationship Extends Far Beyond Years of Diplomatic Ties, Says Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

India-Armenia Relationship Extends Far Beyond Years of Diplomatic Ties, Says Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

Mirzoyan expressed gratitude and noted that India was among the first countries to recognize Armenia's independence in 1991.

India-Armenia Relationship Extends Far Beyond Years of Diplomatic Ties, Says Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

(ANI Photo)


Emphasising on the strong ties between Armenia and India despite geographical distance, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday said the two nations have a deep civilizational connection, with Yerevan regarding New Delhi as a close partner. Mirzoyan is on an official visit to India from March 9 to 11.

Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House in New Delhi, Mirzoyan expressed gratitude and noted that India was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence in 1991, and the two nations signed a Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation just four years later.

Highlighting the significance of his country’s relationship with India, Mirzoyan affirmed, “Only 4 years later, we signed the Treaty on friendship and cooperation between our countries, and this year we already marked the 30th anniversary of this important document. This is both symbolic and important momentum to take stock of what has been achieved and work jointly towards more ambitious projects. ”

Armenia’s relationship with India extends beyond the 34 years of diplomatic ties, he stressed.

“The relationship between our nations extends far beyond these 34 years. Although separated by geographical distance, Armenia has always regarded India as a close partner, a nation with which we share deep civilizational bonds and a long history of amicable relations,” he added.

“Historically, our peoples have been intervened long before modern nation-states emerged. In the early modern period, Armenian merchants in India pioneered cross-border trade and cultural exchanges. Remarkably, constitutional ideas sit at the foundation of our centuries-old friendship,” Mirzoyan highlighted.

Institutions like the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy in Kolkata serve as testaments to the Armenian community’s presence in India, he underlined.

“The preservation of cultural heritage and diversity remains central to both our nations. Institutions such as the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy in Kolkata and historic churches and other historical sites across India stand as living testaments to the Armenian communities on Indian soil,” he said.

