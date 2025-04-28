Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation, Check The List

India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation, Check The List

Acting on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent names like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News.

India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation, Check The List


Acting on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent names like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News.

According to government sources, the action was taken due to the channels’ role in spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, as well as false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army, and security agencies. The ban comes in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities emphasizing the need to curb the spread of disinformation during sensitive times.

Must Read: UP Government Carries Out Encroachment Drive Along India- Nepal Border

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

India Bans Pakistani YouTube Channels

The Board of Secondary Ed

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...
As things between India a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...
newsx

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India
For the fourth night in a

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row
newsx

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate
The Indian government on

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After