India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation, Check The List

Acting on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent names like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News.

According to government sources, the action was taken due to the channels’ role in spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, as well as false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army, and security agencies. The ban comes in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities emphasizing the need to curb the spread of disinformation during sensitive times.

