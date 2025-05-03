India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong response to rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned all imports from Pakistan. The government stated that the decision was made to protect national security and public policy. The ban applies to all goods, including those already in transit.

In a strong response to rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned all imports from Pakistan.

In a strong response to rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned all imports from Pakistan. The government stated that the decision was made to protect national security and public policy. The ban applies to all goods, including those already in transit.

Complete Ban on Pakistani Goods

The Commerce Ministry issued a notification announcing the immediate halt on all trade with Pakistan. The order prohibits any direct or indirect imports, as well as goods passing through India from Pakistan.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India,” the notification stated.

Wagah-Attari Border Closed for Trade

The Wagah-Attari border, the only trade route between India and Pakistan, was already shut down after the Pahalgam attack. The latest decision reinforces India’s tough stance against cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Tensions

On April 22, terrorists attacked civilians in the scenic Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. At least 26 people, including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide operator, were killed. Investigations revealed links to Pakistan-based terror groups, worsening relations between the two nations.

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty

Another significant move is India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, a crucial water-sharing agreement signed in 1960. The ban is said to be the government’s response to “sustained cross-border terrorism”.

It is probably India’s most decisive action to counter the alleged Pakistani support for terrorism. National security is the government’s stated number one priority in all situations.