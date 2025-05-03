Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong response to rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned all imports from Pakistan. The government stated that the decision was made to protect national security and public policy. The ban applies to all goods, including those already in transit.

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong response to rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned all imports from Pakistan.


In a strong response to rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned all imports from Pakistan. The government stated that the decision was made to protect national security and public policy. The ban applies to all goods, including those already in transit.

Complete Ban on Pakistani Goods

The Commerce Ministry issued a notification announcing the immediate halt on all trade with Pakistan. The order prohibits any direct or indirect imports, as well as goods passing through India from Pakistan.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India,” the notification stated.

Wagah-Attari Border Closed for Trade

The Wagah-Attari border, the only trade route between India and Pakistan, was already shut down after the Pahalgam attack. The latest decision reinforces India’s tough stance against cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Tensions

On April 22, terrorists attacked civilians in the scenic Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. At least 26 people, including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide operator, were killed. Investigations revealed links to Pakistan-based terror groups, worsening relations between the two nations.

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty

Another significant move is India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, a crucial water-sharing agreement signed in 1960. The ban is said to be the government’s response to “sustained cross-border terrorism”.

It is probably India’s most decisive action to counter the alleged Pakistani support for terrorism. National security is the government’s stated number one priority in all situations.

Must Read: India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference

Filed under

Imports Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect
This newly proposed NASA

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions
newsx

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud
In a strong response to r

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf...
newsx

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf Passed In Parliament: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf...

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler Goes Viral!

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler...

Entertainment

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After