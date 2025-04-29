India Bans X Accounts Of Pakistani Journalists Linked To ISPR, ISI Over Fake News And Disinformation

Some of these journalists, despite their affiliations, are reportedly still employed by Indian media houses, raising serious concerns over national security and editorial accountability.

In a major crackdown on disinformation, the Government of India has blocked multiple X accounts of Pakistani journalists believed to be affiliated with the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The action was taken for allegedly spreading fake news, anti-India propaganda, and communally sensitive misinformation, especially in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

Government officials revealed that the blocking of these accounts came on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing national security and public order concerns. “These accounts were found to be consistently disseminating disinformation and false narratives targeting India, its armed forces, and internal stability,” a senior official said.

Interestingly, some of the Pakistani journalists whose X accounts have now been banned continue to be employed by Indian media houses. This has raised questions about editorial due diligence and the potential risks of engaging individuals with affiliations to hostile foreign entities.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. In a provocative interview earlier this week, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that an Indian military incursion was “imminent” his X account has also been blocked in India.

Pakistani YouTube channels blocked

Earlier, the Indian government had also blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including those operated by major networks such as Dawn News, ARY News, BOL News, and GEO News, for allegedly circulating provocative and false content about India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in coordination with cybersecurity and intelligence agencies, stated that these platforms were spreading misinformation aimed at creating communal tension and undermining India’s security narrative.

The Indian government has also expressed strong objections to the BBC’s coverage of the Pahalgam attack, accusing it of biased reporting and failing to uphold journalistic neutrality.

As digital platforms become battlegrounds for influence and information warfare, India’s recent clampdown signals a firmer stance against foreign propaganda and digital interference in domestic matters.

