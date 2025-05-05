Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
India Begins Operation On Hydro Projects After Ending Treaty With Pakistan: Sources

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India has undertaken sediment-flushing operations at two key hydroelectric dams in Jammu and Kashmir—Salal and Baglihar.

India Begins Operation On Hydro Projects After Ending Treaty With Pakistan: Sources


Amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India has undertaken sediment-flushing operations at two key hydroelectric dams in Jammu and Kashmir—Salal and Baglihar. This marks the first such exercise since their respective inaugurations in 1987 and 2008, and notably, comes without prior notice to Pakistan.

Sources say that the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) began discharging excess water last Thursday to clear sediment buildup, which has long hindered the efficiency of both projects. The goal, they said, is to enhance power output and ensure turbine safety.

The development follows India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty—a 1960s agreement that withstood decades of conflict between the two nations. While India maintains this move is essential for domestic infrastructure upkeep, Pakistan sees it as a provocation. It has denied any role in the Pahalgam attack and warned that altering water flows could be treated as an act of war.

Residents living along the Chenab River have reported a sudden surge in water levels since the start of the operation on May 1. A source involved in the flushing noted, “This is the first time the adjustable gates were opened for full sediment clearing. It will allow uninterrupted dam operation going forward.”

Despite the lack of immediate impact on Pakistan’s downstream water availability, concerns remain. Experts caution that repeated flushing at other Himalayan projects could gradually affect the region’s water balance.

Both NHPC and local authorities have so far declined to comment on the issue.

According to engineers, sediment accumulation has significantly reduced power generation capacity at both the 690-MW Salal and the 900-MW Baglihar plants. Flushing is a rarely used method due to water wastage concerns and its potential to cause inundation downstream—making notification to neighboring countries standard protocol under international practice.

