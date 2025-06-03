INDIA Bloc Comes Together To Press For Special Session Of Parliament Over Op Sindoor

Leaders from at least 16 opposition parties led by the Congress on Tuesday demanded a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as INDIA bloc parties held a meeting on the issue in the national capital on Tuesday.

Leaders from several parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, IUML, Kerala Congress, MDMK, CPI, CPIML, CPI(M), VCK, JMM, NC, RSP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were part of the meeting.

INDIA bloc MPs have signed a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, raising the demand for a special session of Parliament, opposition leaders said at a joint press conference here after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and Deependra Hooda, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav, RJD’s Manoj Jha, and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut at the Constitution Club.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, distanced itself from the meeting and will write a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP), however, is not among the parties demanding a special session.

Several opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform lawmakers about Operation Sindoor.

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party also skipped the meeting.

Congress sources claimed that it was Rahul Gandhi who wanted this letter in a coordinated way.

The source said that initially it was only Congress MPs, but the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wanted it to be from the INDIA bloc.

The source claimed that Rahul Gandhi reached out to Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, TR Balu, and Aditya Thackeray personally.

“KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi followed it up with other parties. K. Suresh, Manickam Tagore, and Mohammad Javed reached out,” the source said.

Speaking to the media, O’Brien said, “Sixteen parties have written a letter to PM Modi demanding, seeking, asking for a special session of Parliament.”

Explaining why the opposition parties chose to write a letter, he said, “The government is responsible to Parliament and Parliament is responsible to the people of the country.”

He said that several opposition leaders signed the letter, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, TR Balu, Arvind Sawant, Abhay Kumar Sinha, Miya Altaf Ahmed, Mr. Basheer of IUML, and others.

Others among the signatories were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Mahua Majhi, and many other MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, who will also sign it.

Meanwhile, Hooda said that 16 political parties have demanded a special session of Parliament over Operation Sindoor.

He said that the Congress had supported the armed forces of the country soon after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Once the ceasefire was announced by the US, we demanded a special session. We want to thank the armed forces and want the government to answer all points on Operation Sindoor, the US announcing a ceasefire, and what steps we have taken to isolate Pakistan and how much success we are getting in the country’s interest,” the Congress leader said.

He further said that the opposition demanded the same for that reason.

Hooda said, “Several delegations are putting their views before other countries, so we want the government to share the same with Parliament. Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of different parties have demanded this as well.”

Ramgopal Yadav said, “We want Parliament to be informed about Operation Sindoor, as we are informing other countries. None of the countries have come in support of India; we have failed on the diplomatic front. We thank the armed forces. But we failed on the diplomatic front despite PM Modi going to several countries, and even his friend US President Trump has claimed credit for the ceasefire,” Yadav said.

He added that it seems we are being forced. “It is necessary to convene a special session of Parliament,” the Samajwadi Party leader said.

Several other leaders also echoed the same sentiments.

On a question about AAP skipping the meeting, O’Brien said, “We are hopeful that they will directly write to PM Modi.”

On why the NCP (SP) skipped the meeting, Sanjay Raut said, “Sharad Pawar is also with us. Supriya Sule is on a foreign visit with a delegation, and Sharad Pawar is in Maharashtra. When I go to Mumbai, I will speak to Pawar saab.”

Several opposition parties have been demanding that the government convene a special session of Parliament over the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response in the form of Operation Sindoor.

