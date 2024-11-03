INDIA Bloc Files Complaint Against Himanta Sarma For ‘Provocative’ Statements, He Replies

On Saturday, leaders of the INDIA bloc lodged a formal complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand, alleging that the BJP leader made “inflammatory and divisive” statements during a recent election rally. The complaint highlights remarks made by Sarma during his speech on November 1 in Sarath, where he suggested that certain groups of people would vote in a coordinated manner while Hindus would be split in their voting.

Sarma’s comments included a statement about “infiltrators” and implied that a particular community would support a specific political party. The INDIA bloc’s letter to the CEO described Sarma’s language as “extremely divisive and hateful,” asserting that it exemplifies the use of rhetoric aimed at inciting violence and creating a civil war-like atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections. The bloc also referenced additional controversial statements attributed to Sarma on different occasions, arguing that his rhetoric targets Muslim minorities unfairly.

The complaint accused Sarma of deliberately framing members of a particular religious group as infiltrators, which they claim serves to deepen existing social divides and generate communal tension for political gain. They included recordings in which Sarma allegedly accused the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of harboring Bangladeshi infiltrators, further asserting that this approach undermines the democratic process and violates constitutional principles.

In response, Sarma questioned the motives behind the INDIA bloc’s complaint, asking, “Why complain against me? What am I saying? Why are they hurt when I speak against infiltrators?” He insisted that discussing the interests of Hindus should not be construed as an attack on Muslims, asserting, “I don’t even mention the word ‘Muslim.’ India is a Hindu civilization, and speaking about protecting them is a positive thing.”

Meanwhile, BSP leader Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, who is contesting the elections from the Hussainabad constituency, filed a separate complaint against Sarma, accusing him of disrupting communal harmony. Sarma had previously stated during a rally in Hussainabad that the sub-division in Palamu district would be upgraded to district status if the BJP wins the upcoming elections, with the potential to name it after Lord Ram or Krishna.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with voters choosing from among 81 MLAs. The unfolding political tensions and accusations of hate speech highlight the charged atmosphere as parties prepare for the critical elections.

