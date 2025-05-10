Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation Concerns

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation Concerns

Earlier, India had also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent outlets like Dawn News and Geo News, for similar reasons.

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation Concerns

India Bans BBC Urdu


On May 9, 2025, the Government of India restricted access to BBC Urdu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account within the country. This action was taken due to allegations of disseminating misinformation amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The restriction appears to be part of a broader initiative by Indian authorities to curb the spread of what they consider false or misleading information during sensitive periods.

Earlier, India had also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent outlets like Dawn News and Geo News, for similar reasons.

As of now, there has been no official statement from BBC Urdu regarding the restriction. The move has sparked discussions about press freedom and the role of media during times of conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For further details, you can refer to the official announcement by Indian authorities or follow updates from credible news sources.

Filed under

BBC Urdu India BBC Urdu India Pakistan conflict 2025

newsx

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation
newsx

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties
newsx

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan
newsx

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers,...
newsx

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat
India Bans BBC Urdu

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers, We Can’t Win’

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers,...

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media