India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation Concerns

On May 9, 2025, the Government of India restricted access to BBC Urdu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account within the country. This action was taken due to allegations of disseminating misinformation amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The restriction appears to be part of a broader initiative by Indian authorities to curb the spread of what they consider false or misleading information during sensitive periods.

Earlier, India had also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent outlets like Dawn News and Geo News, for similar reasons.

As of now, there has been no official statement from BBC Urdu regarding the restriction. The move has sparked discussions about press freedom and the role of media during times of conflict.

For further details, you can refer to the official announcement by Indian authorities or follow updates from credible news sources.

🚨🚨 Modi govt bans BBC Urdu’s X account in India. 👏👏👏😊 @DIPLOMATICdebatex pic.twitter.com/pgKnJq9G2G — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) May 9, 2025