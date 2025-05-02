Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Blocks Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel, 16 Pakistani Media Outlets After Pahalgam Attack

India Blocks Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel, 16 Pakistani Media Outlets After Pahalgam Attack

Amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has taken a strong digital stance blocking Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel in India. The message displayed on the blocked channel states: “The content is currently unavailable […]

India Blocks Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel, 16 Pakistani Media Outlets After Pahalgam Attack


Amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has taken a strong digital stance blocking Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel in India.

The message displayed on the blocked channel states: “The content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

This follows India’s larger crackdown on Pakistani digital content deemed harmful or provocative in the wake of the attack.

Government Cites National Security

Earlier this week, 16 YouTube channels based in Pakistan were blocked by Indian authorities after recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These channels were allegedly spreading false, provocative, and communally sensitive content targeting India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The move was made under provisions related to national security and public order, following investigations into the spread of misleading narratives post the terror strike in Kashmir.

Blocked Channels Include Major Media Outlets

The list of blocked YouTube channels includes some of Pakistan’s top media houses and prominent journalists, such as:

  • Dawn News

  • GEO News

  • SAMAA TV

  • ARY News

  • BOL News

  • Asma Shirazi

  • Muneeb Farooq

  • Suno News

  • Razi Naama

Sports and opinion-based content creators like Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, and Raftar also faced restrictions.

This comprehensive action indicates a zero-tolerance policy by India towards digital content perceived to threaten its internal harmony and national interest.

BBC Under Scanner Over Kashmir Coverage

In addition to blocking Pakistani YouTube channels, the Indian government has also strongly objected to the BBC’s recent coverage of the Pahalgam incident. Officials claim that BBC referred to terrorists as “militants”, which has been flagged as problematic.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will now monitor the BBC’s reportage more closely, signaling increased scrutiny of international media narratives related to India’s internal security issues.

Political and Diplomatic Context

The April 22 terror attack in the upper reaches of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, has heightened security measures across the region. Most of the 26 victims were civilians and tourists, marking one of the deadliest such attacks in recent years.

India has long accused Pakistan-based terrorist groups of operating with impunity across the border, and this digital clampdown reflects growing intolerance toward cross-border propaganda and misinformation.

A Message to Media and Platforms

The blocking of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel sends a clear diplomatic message. While such actions are rare, India is leveraging its digital sovereignty to enforce national security measures.

The Google Transparency Report has acknowledged the takedown orders, citing national security reasons. Further action may follow if platforms or individuals are seen to endanger public order.

ALSO READ: Lights, Jets, Action: IAF Turns Expressway Into a Nighttime Runway Show, IAF’s Rafale And MiG-29 In The Air

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Shehbaz Sharif YouTube channel blocked

American employers added

US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%
The Temple of the Vedic P

What Is The Temple Of The Vedic Planetarium? ISKCON Makes An Attempt At Inclusive Vedic...
A powerful 7.4-magnitude

Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast
Andhra Pradesh Chief Mini

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds PM Modi’s Move On Caste Census As ‘Revolutionary Decision’
Pakistani actor Fawad Kha

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post...
newsx

India Blocks Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel, 16 Pakistani Media Outlets After Pahalgam Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%

US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%

What Is The Temple Of The Vedic Planetarium? ISKCON Makes An Attempt At Inclusive Vedic Learning

What Is The Temple Of The Vedic Planetarium? ISKCON Makes An Attempt At Inclusive Vedic...

Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast

Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds PM Modi’s Move On Caste Census As ‘Revolutionary Decision’

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds PM Modi’s Move On Caste Census As ‘Revolutionary Decision’

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post...

Entertainment

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is Nowhere Near Prabhas’ Salary

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment Industry: Shah Rukh Khan

Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After