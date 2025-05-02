India Blocks Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel, 16 Pakistani Media Outlets After Pahalgam Attack

Amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has taken a strong digital stance blocking Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel in India. The message displayed on the blocked channel states: “The content is currently unavailable […]

Amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has taken a strong digital stance blocking Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel in India.

The message displayed on the blocked channel states: “The content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

This follows India’s larger crackdown on Pakistani digital content deemed harmful or provocative in the wake of the attack.

Government Cites National Security

Earlier this week, 16 YouTube channels based in Pakistan were blocked by Indian authorities after recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These channels were allegedly spreading false, provocative, and communally sensitive content targeting India.

The move was made under provisions related to national security and public order, following investigations into the spread of misleading narratives post the terror strike in Kashmir.

Blocked Channels Include Major Media Outlets

The list of blocked YouTube channels includes some of Pakistan’s top media houses and prominent journalists, such as:

Dawn News

GEO News

SAMAA TV

ARY News

BOL News

Asma Shirazi

Muneeb Farooq

Suno News

Razi Naama

Sports and opinion-based content creators like Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, and Raftar also faced restrictions.

This comprehensive action indicates a zero-tolerance policy by India towards digital content perceived to threaten its internal harmony and national interest.

BBC Under Scanner Over Kashmir Coverage

In addition to blocking Pakistani YouTube channels, the Indian government has also strongly objected to the BBC’s recent coverage of the Pahalgam incident. Officials claim that BBC referred to terrorists as “militants”, which has been flagged as problematic.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will now monitor the BBC’s reportage more closely, signaling increased scrutiny of international media narratives related to India’s internal security issues.

Political and Diplomatic Context

The April 22 terror attack in the upper reaches of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, has heightened security measures across the region. Most of the 26 victims were civilians and tourists, marking one of the deadliest such attacks in recent years.

India has long accused Pakistan-based terrorist groups of operating with impunity across the border, and this digital clampdown reflects growing intolerance toward cross-border propaganda and misinformation.

A Message to Media and Platforms

The blocking of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel sends a clear diplomatic message. While such actions are rare, India is leveraging its digital sovereignty to enforce national security measures.

The Google Transparency Report has acknowledged the takedown orders, citing national security reasons. Further action may follow if platforms or individuals are seen to endanger public order.

