India Blocks Turkish Broadcaster TRT World; Chinese State-run Media Global Times Also Withheld Over Disinformation Campaign

India on Wednesday blocked the social media handles of Turkish public broadcaster TRT World and Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times in a series of recent actions over foreign media outlets accused of disseminating misinformation or provocative content.

Notably, the move comes just a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voiced strong support for Pakistan in a post on X, emphasising the deepening strategic and emotional ties between Turkey and Pakistan.

“The brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan, which is enjoyed by very few nations in the world, is one of the best examples of true friendship,” President Erdoğan posted. “As Turkey, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquility and stability of Pakistan. We appreciate the sensible, patient policy of the Pakistani state, which prioritises dialogue and compromise in resolving disputes. We will continue to be by your side in good and bad times, as we have in the past and in the future. Through you, I greet our friendly and brotherly Pakistan with my most heartfelt affection. Pakistan, Turki dosti zindabad!”

Erdoğan’s remarks followed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, reached after military escalation following Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian army in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The blocking of TRT World mirrors a similar action taken against the Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times, whose X account was withheld in India as of Wednesday. When attempting to access the account, users are met with a message stating:“@globaltimesnews has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

New Delhi’s action follows a series of controversial reports by the Global Times, including one claiming that Pakistan’s military had shot down an Indian fighter jet — a report that was publicly rebuked by India’s Embassy in Beijing.

“Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Embassy had stated on X.

India’s Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs held a joint press conference earlier this week, where Wing Commander Vyomika Singh categorically denied Pakistani claims of damage to Indian military infrastructure.

“Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adampur, the destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, the BrahMos base at Nagrota, RT gun positions at Dehrangari, and the forward ammunition depot at Chandigarh, along with allegations of heavy damage to other military stations, India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan,” Wing Commander Singh said.

The Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army, Singh had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Adampur Airbase on Tuesday, backed the Indian Army’s stance, saying, “Despite Pakistan’s many efforts, our airbases, or our other defence infrastructure, have not been harmed. And the credit for this goes to all of you… every soldier deployed on the border and every person associated with this operation deserves credit for this.”

Earlier this month, X confirmed receiving executive orders from the Indian government on May 8 to block over 8,000 accounts, including those of foreign news organizations and other users.

The Centre has also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of pushing communally sensitive content and spreading misinformation about India’s military and security agencies, following the Pahalgam attack.

In addition, the social media accounts of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been suspended in India over their “coordinated disinformation campaign.”

