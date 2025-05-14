India Briefs UN Sanctions Committee On TRF’s Role In Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pushes For Global Terror Designation

Indian officials have briefed the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee on the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), accused of orchestrating the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Indian Technical Team Engages With UN Monitoring Authorities According to sources familiar with the developments, an Indian […]

Indian officials have briefed the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee on the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), accused of orchestrating the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Indian Technical Team Engages With UN Monitoring Authorities

According to sources familiar with the developments, an Indian technical delegation is currently in New York to engage with the monitoring team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee, as well as other key UN agencies. The visit includes meetings with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

The mission is part of India’s diplomatic efforts to push for the TRF’s designation as a global terrorist entity under the United Nations sanctions framework.

TRF’s Role in Pahalgam Attack and Retraction of Claim

Indian officials reiterated that the TRF initially took responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike before retracting the claim, allegedly under pressure from handlers in Pakistan. The attack led to the deaths of 26 people and drew strong condemnation across India.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Military Response

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territory. This operation triggered a four-day escalation involving the use of drones, long-range artillery, and missile strikes by both sides. The military exchange was paused following a mutual understanding reached on May 10.

Consistent Reporting on TRF, LeT, and JeM

India has consistently shared intelligence with the 1267 monitoring team. In its biannual reports submitted in May and November 2024, India provided detailed evidence on the TRF’s role as a front for banned Pakistani groups like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). These concerns were also raised earlier in December 2023.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed India’s continued engagement with the UN team:

“We are going to be meeting with the [monitoring] team again very soon and we will be providing an update to the information that we have provided earlier,” he said.

Role of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and Monitoring Team

The 1267 Sanctions Committee, formed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267, is responsible for maintaining and enforcing sanctions against individuals and entities linked to Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and their affiliates. Its monitoring team plays a crucial role in:

Freezing financial assets of sanctioned individuals and groups

Restricting travel and movement across member states

Blocking arms transfers and supplies

The team also collaborates with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the private financial sector to curb terrorism financing globally.

